Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh enjoy dinner date; mom-to-be rocks a chic look in check-print suit and nerdy glasses

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who will soon welcome their first child, stepped out in Mumbai last night with their family to enjoy a dinner date at a restaurant. The couple went out for date night after Ranveer returned from the Ambani family's celebrations in Italy for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. Meanwhile, this is the third time the mom-to-be has been clicked during an outing in the city. The couple was accompanied by their parents during the outing. Scroll ahead to see what they wore for the occasion. Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh enjoy a dinner date in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's dinner date with family

The paparazzi clicked Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh outside a restaurant in Mumbai. The snippets show the couple exiting the eatery joint, saying goodbyes to Ranveer's family, and leaving in a car with Deepika's mother. For the occasion, Ranveer looked dapper in a classic striped shirt and denim jeans, while Deepika complemented him in a stylish check-printed coordinated suit set. The mom-to-be nailed maternity fashion with her relaxed ensemble, and new moms-to-be should take styling notes.

Deepika's co-ord suit comes in red and beige check print and features a long kurta shirt and matching pants set. The kurta has a collared neckline, button closures on the torso, full-length sleeves, drop shoulders, pockets on the front, a relaxed silhouette, side slits, and a calf-length hem. She paired it with matching pants featuring a floor-grazing hem length, a flared silhouette, and an oversized fitting.

Deepika accessorised the ensemble with tan-coloured Kolhapuri sandals, gold hoop earrings, a dainty bracelet, and nerdy glasses. Lastly, she chose feathered brows, rouge on the cheekbones, nude lip shade, and a hint of mascara on the lashes for the glam picks. She styled her locks in a sleek ponytail. Meanwhile, her pregnancy glow added a beautiful touch to the date-night look.

As for Ranveer, the actor complemented his wife in a light blue-coloured shirt featuring a pinstripe pattern, a collared neckline, folded cuffs, a curved hem, and front button closures. He paired the button-down with light blue denim jeans, a baseball cap, a bracelet watch, sneakers, glasses, and a rugged beard.