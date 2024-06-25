Janhvi Kapoor debuts at Paris Fashion Week for Rahul Mishra in a sensual black bustier and skirt. Viral video

Janhvi Kapoor just made her international runway debut! Janhvi walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week 2024 for designer Rahul Mishra, who showcased his Couture Fall 2024 line, Aura. Rahul dressed the actor in a remarkable and sensual black bustier and skirt set from his latest collection. Keep scrolling to check out Janhvi's rampwalk at the couture show. (Also Read | How to upcycle your mom's Banarasi sarees to give your wardrobe statement pieces; 6 easy ideas to get you started) Janhvi Kapoor makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week for Rahul Mishra's couture show. (Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor makes international runway debut at Paris Fashion Week for Rahul Mishra

On Monday, Janhvi Kapoor walked for Rahul Mishra's haute couture show in Paris. It is the actor's first time walking the ramp at an international fashion show. Videos and pictures from her debut populated social media and showed Janhvi dressed in a black sensual bustier and skirt set. Let's decode her look below.

What did Janhvi Kapoor wear for Rahul Mishra's couture show?

The black strapless bustier Janhvi chose features a deep neckline flaunting her decolletage, a cropped curved hem exposing the midriff, sequin embellishments done all over, and a bodycon fit. Rahul paired the blouse with a figure-hugging skirt featuring a mermaid silhouette, a floor-grazing hem length, a scalloped tiered design embellished with purple, green and gold embellishments, a dramatic train, and a high-rise waist.

Ditching all accessories, Rahul and his team styled Janhvi's ensemble with a dewy makeup look featuring shimmering pink eye shadow, feathered brows, black eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-adorned lashes, rouge on the cheeks, mauve lip shade, and beaming highlighter. Lastly, centre-parted loose locks defined with soft wavy ends rounded off Janhvi's hairdo for the couture show.

How did the internet react?

Netizens congratulated Janhvi for making her international debut during Rahul Mishra's couture show. However, some criticised her ramp walk. One fan wrote, "She looks divine." Another commented, "It doesn't get better than this. A user wrote, "Yaas queen."

A netizen said, "Janhvi Kapoor crawls for Rahul Mishra." Another commented, "What even is this? Looks like she's sleepwalking!" A user remarked, "What a terrible walk. Get the supermodel era back!"

About Rahul Mishra's new couture collection Aura

According to the designer's official Instagram page, the collection is predominantly black and greyscale. "It represents depth and mystery associated with aura as it appears to emanate from the silhouette," he said.