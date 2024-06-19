 Pharrell Williams kicks off Paris Fashion Week with Louis Vuitton show at UNESCO headquarters | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Pharrell Williams kicks off Paris Fashion Week with Louis Vuitton show at UNESCO headquarters

Reuters | | Posted by Krishna Priya Pallavi, Paris
Jun 19, 2024 11:04 AM IST

Pharrell Williams drew on a travel theme for the spring summer 2025 men's collection, with rows of international flags and the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop.

Louis Vuitton men's creative director Pharrell Williams took to an outdoor, turf-lined runway at UNESCO headquarters on Tuesday, opening Paris Fashion week with an evening show. (Also Read | Paris Fashion Week brings another layer of chaos as Valentino, Givenchy, and other fashion houses abandon the season)

Musician Pharrell Williams attends his Menswear ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2025 collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton, during Men's Fashion Week in Paris. (REUTERS)
Musician Pharrell Williams attends his Menswear ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2025 collection show for fashion house Louis Vuitton, during Men's Fashion Week in Paris. (REUTERS)

Pharrell Williams opens Paris Fashion Week with Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2024 Men's collection

The world's biggest fashion label, Louis Vuitton, known for its checked damier patterns and monogrammed trunks, drew on a travel theme for the spring summer 2025 men's collection, with a towering globe sculpture, rows of international flags and -- in the distance -- the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop.

Models strode down the grass catwalk in crisply-tailored suits, slick bomber jackets and fur coats, with rhinestone-encrusted sunglasses and chunky, airplane-wing brooches, while an orchestra and choir performed music produced by Williams.

Who attended the Louis Vuitton show

The LVMH-owned label drew an audience of 1,500, as well as screaming crowds on the street outside, angling to catch arrivals of celebrity guests, who included NBA basketball player Victor Wembanyama, actor Michael Fassbender and K-pop star Jackson Wang. (Also Read | Ananya Panday dazzles in crystallised mini dress to Swarovski's Milan exhibition, fans call it her Revenge Dressing era)

The Paris men's fashion shows, which will be followed by Haute Couture week, come as France gears up for the summer Olympics, as well as two rounds of elections in the coming weeks, which have thrown the country into political disarray.

Globally, high end labels face waning appetite for fashion and accessories, with the key Chinese market a particular source of concern.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Pharrell Williams kicks off Paris Fashion Week with Louis Vuitton show at UNESCO headquarters
