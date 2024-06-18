 Ananya Panday dazzles in crystallised mini dress to Swarovski's Milan exhibition, fans call it her Revenge Dressing era | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ananya Panday dazzles in crystallised mini dress to Swarovski's Milan exhibition, fans call it her Revenge Dressing era

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Jun 18, 2024 08:06 AM IST

Ananya Panday attended Swarovski's exhibition in Milan, Italy, in a custom crystallised mini dress. Fans loved her look and called it her Revenge Dress era.

Ananya Panday travelled to Milan, Italy, to attend Swarovski's Masters of Light: From Vienna to Milan exhibition - the first multi-faceted exploration of Swarovski's history and innovation. Ananya, also the brand ambassador of the Austrian jewellery brand, slipped into a custom crystallised mini dress for the occasion. The actor also shared pictures of her dazzling look on social media. Fans enjoyed the stunning sartorial moment and called it her Revenge-dressing era amid rumours that she and actor Aditya Roy Kapur have parted ways. Check out what Ananya wore.

Ananya Panday wears a crystallised mini dress to Swarovski's Milan exhibition. (Instagram)
Ananya Panday wears a crystallised mini dress to Swarovski's Milan exhibition. (Instagram)

(Also Read | Alessandro Michele's first resort collection for Valentino featuring 171 looks divides fashion world. Internet reacts)

Ananya Panday dazzles at the Swarovski event in Milan

Ananya Panday shared pictures from the Swarovski event on Instagram with the caption, "Such an honour to attend the Swarovski' Masters of Light' exhibition in Milan @giovannaengelbert @swarovski (swipe to the end for the reference)." The post features photos of Ananya from the event and her hanging out with celebrities like Gwenyth Paltrow. In the last image, Ananya joked that her look is inspired by Tinker Bell.

Ananya Panday's Revenge Dressing Era

Fans loved Ananya's look for the Swarovski exhibition. One fan wrote, "Her glow up era> > >." Another commented, "I am here for her Revenge Dress era." A user commented, "She has been judged wrong. No one's doing it like her." Meanwhile, Ananya's BFF Suhana Khan called her 'Tinker Bell' and Karan Johar wrote 'Hot' under her photos.

Even Diet Sabya complimented the actor and called it her Revenge Dress era. They wrote, "She is apparently single. It's giving freedom at last. She has TWO upcoming releases. She also has the most amount of international brands for a Gen Z celeb. Is this the post-breakup glow up? Is this her "revenge dress" moment?"

All about Ananya Panday's Swarovski mini dress

Ananya's custom crystallised mini dress is adorned with thousands of shimmering crystals in different shades of green and elegantly cut crystals embellished on the neckline to give the illusion of a necklace. The sleeveless ensemble features a figure-skimming silhouette, a high neckline, and a mini hem length that shows off her long legs.

Ananya accessorised her statement-making ensembles with the label's equally enchanting green Gema jewellery. She chose chunky bracelets, rings, and dangling earrings. Heels adorned with crystal embellishments, darkened brows, shimmery pink eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, mauve lip shade, blushed cheekbones, and beaming highlighter rounded off the styling.

Ananya Panday dazzles in crystallised mini dress to Swarovski's Milan exhibition, fans call it her Revenge Dressing era
