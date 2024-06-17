Alessandro Michele's first resort collection for Valentino featuring 171 looks divides fashion world. Internet reacts

Alessandro Michele, in a surprise move, released his first resort collection for Valentino today. The designer is best known for his maximalist designs featuring bold prints, intricate embroidery, and mixed textures. His debut collection for the Roman Maison features ready-to-wear looks and is called Avant les Débuts. The carefully curated release shocked and surprised the internet, including the fashion world. See how the netizens reacted. (Also Read | Milan Fashion Week: Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok, NCT's Jaehyun, TWICE's Sana dazzle at Prada show. Videos go viral) Alessandro Michele's debut collection for Valentino features 171 ready-to-wear looks and is called Avant les Débuts. (Instagram)

Alessandro Michele releases his first resort collection for Valentino

Months before the scheduled debut collection for Valentino Spring 2025, Alessandro Michele, formerly Gucci's creative designer, presented 171 ready-to-wear looks. Alessandro joined the Roman Maison on April 2. The news was announced a week after the Italian luxury brand announced the "joint decision" to end its 25-year collaboration with creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Alessandro presented his look book for the debut resort collection just two months after joining the Maison. According to Vogue, apart from the 171 ready-to-wear looks, the designer also presented an additional look book dedicated to accessories, including shoes and bags.

How did the internet react?

The fashion world and the internet were divided over the new collection. While some praised Alessandro for bringing his fresh touch to Valentino, others said that Valentino's elegance, grace, and sophistication were missing.

Fashion commentator Hanan Besovic, the name behind @ideservecouture, pointed out that Alessandro released the collection on the day of Gucci's show with a funny video. "Oh what a coincidence and not just few looks but 171," the caption said. For the uninitiated, Sabato De Sarno is set to showcase his Spring Summer 2025 collection at Milan Fashion Week today.

Diet Sabya also shared the latest collection on their page and wrote, "If it ain't broke why fix it?? THEE @alessandro_michele-ification of Valentino is here, and this is ONLY the teaser." They also asked their followers to share their opinions. One user wrote, "Guccitino." Another commented, "G.U.C.C.I. - difficult for him to wane off of that look. It was so strong." A netizen remarked, "Isn't this the same aesthetic that got him cancelled at Gucci? *eyerolls*." Another pointed out, "Call it Valencci."

A netizen praised the new collection and commented, "Next year will be buying Valentino." Another said, "It's not giving GUCCI.... It's giving Alessandro Michele .... Here to see what comes next for Valentino."