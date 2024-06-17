Milan Fashion Week: Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok, NCT's Jaehyun, TWICE's Sana dazzle at Prada show. Videos go viral

Milan Fashion Week: Prada presented its Spring Summer 2025 collection at Milan Fashion Week to a star-studded audience. The front row was populated by Korean celebrities, including Lovely Runner's actor Byeon Woo Seok, NCT member Jaehyun, and TWICE's Sana. The K-stars dazzled the internet with stylish outfits at the luxury house's show. Soon, their videos and pictures from the event went viral. Scroll down to see what they wore. (Also Read | Milan Fashion Week: Prada projects youthful optimism in turbulent world, JW Anderson's take on warming planet) Milan Fashion Week: Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok, NCT's Jaehyun, and TWICE's Sana attend the Prada show. (Instagram)

Milan Fashion Week: Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok, NCT's Jaehyun, TWICE's Sana at the Prada show

Actor Byeon Woo Seok, who has been stealing hearts with his performance in the K-drama Lovely Runner, stole the Prada Spring Summer 2025 show in Milan. Woo Seok chose a tailored all-Prada look for the occasion. He wore a navy blue-coloured wool sweater featuring a round neckline, a snug fit accentuating his frame, full-length sleeves, ribbed design, and a cropped hem. A crisp white shirt and straight-leg blue pants completed the ensemble.

Woo Seok accessorised his Prada look with a necktie, white statement-making leather belt, and black dress shoes. A messy hairdo, feathered brows, blushed pink lip tint, and glowing skin completed the ensemble's glam.

Meanwhile, NCT member Jaehyun embraced the denim-on-denim trend to attend the Prada show. Ditching shirts, Jaehyun wore a denim shacket featuring a collared neckline, full-length sleeves, drop shoulders, front button closures, Prada logo metal embellishment, a relaxed fitting, pockets on the bodice, and a cropped hem.

Jaehyun styled the shacket with matching dark blue denim jeans worn in a low-waist style. The pants feature a tapered fitting and side pockets. For accessories, he opted for chunky black boots, nerdy glasses from Prada, and a silver ring. Side-parted messy hairdo styled with gel to give a wet-hair look, minimal makeup, and feathered brows rounded off the glam picks.

Lastly, TWICE's Sana embraced Spring aesthetics in a sleeveless summer-ready dress featuring a pretty floral print, a draped V neckline, a figure-skimming fit, and two leather belts to cinch her waist. She styled the ensemble with stilettos, a brown Prada handbag, rings, a dainty ear stud, side-parted loose locks, pink lip shade, winged eyeliner, rouge-tinted cheeks, and mascara-adorned lashes.