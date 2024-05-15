Malaika Arora, Mira Rajput to Alaya F; stars attend Valentino event in Mumbai in killer black dresses. Who wore what

Valentino launched its flagship store in Mumbai at the Jio World Plaza. The Italian luxury fashion house celebrated the occasion by throwing a star-studded bash, attended by celebrities like Malaika Arora, Mira Rajput, Alaya F, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sharvari Wagh, Sophie Chaudhary, Alizeh Agnihotri, Rohit Saraf, Kanika Kapoor, and more stars. The stars walked the red carpet at the event, dressed in stunning ensembles. Meanwhile, the best-dressed divas of the night were Malaika Arora, Mira Rajput, Sharvari Wagh and Alaya F in their killer black outfits. Sobhita Dhulipala also stole the show in a chic white gown. Check out who wore what to the affair. Malaika Arora, Mira Rajput and Alaya F attend Valentino event in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood stars attend Valentino store launch event: Who wore what

Malaika Arora

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Malaika Arora came dressed head-to-toe in Valentino to attend the red carpet event of the Italian Luxury fashion house in Mumbai. She wore a black shimmering lurex-detailed tweed mini dress featuring contrasting white-coloured trims on the neck, half-length sleeves, and pocket hem. The figure-hugging silhouette, above-knee length, signature V logo on the pockets, fitted waist, flared a-line skirt, and short sleeves elevated the ensemble's look. She styled it with gold Valentino logo earrings, a white mini bag, black pumps, red lips, shimmering eye makeup, a dewy base, and a centre-parted braided hairdo.

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput embraced date-night fashion on the red carpet at the Valentino event. She wore a spaghetti-strapped floor-length slip dress featuring a plunging neckline, silver sequin embellishments on the front in a bow shape, a figure-hugging fit, and a train on the back. She styled the ensemble with embellished black pumps, a mini Valentino bag, statement rings, centre-parted open wavy tresses, shimmering pink eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, caramel lips, and blushed glowing skin.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala attends Valentino event in Mumbai (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Sobhita Dhulipala made a splash at the Valentino event in a unique white ribbed dress featuring a collared neckline, off-the-shoulder detail, a draped design on the bust, full-length sleeves, a flowy skirt, bodycon silhouette, and ankle-length hem. She wore the ensemble with white pumps, a black Valentino gold chain bag, dangling earrings, a messy hairdo, berry lips, matching eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, and feathered brows.

Alaya F

Alaya F attends Valentino event in Mumbai (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Alaya F made a sizzling appearance at the red-carpet event in a black spaghetti-strapped bodycon gown featuring a plunging neckline, a cut-out on the front, a sheer detail on the midriff, a gathered skirt, and a short train. She wore the ensemble with heels, drop earrings, glittering pink lip shade, winged eyeliner, smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, rouge on the cheekbones, darkened brows, and a centre-parted updo.

Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari Wagh turned heads in a black-and-white mini dress that turned her into a Barbie. The sleeveless outfit features a sheer white neckline adorned with pearl embellishments, a black mini skirt, and a figure-hugging silhouette. She wore the dress with see-through black stockings and black pumps. Lastly, she styled her loose tresses with messy bangs and a half-up, half-down hairdo. Winged eyeliner, caramel lips, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, and blushed cheekbones completed the glam picks.