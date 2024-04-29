Loved Mira Rajput's vibrant orange gown with daring cut-outs she wore to an award show? Here's what it costs

Mira Rajput was among the many celebrities who attended the GQ Most Influential Young Indians 2024 awards show last week. Mira arrived at the event with her brother-in-law, Ishaan Khatter. Paparazzi pictures and videos from the affair showed the 29-year-old dressed in a vibrant orange gown featuring daring cut-outs. Mira and her stylist, Tanya Ghavri, also shared Mira's photos in the ensemble on Instagram. If you loved her look, we have good news. We found out the price of the ensemble. Keep scrolling to find all the details. Mira Rajput attended an awards show in a vibrant orange gown with daring cut-outs. Here's what it costs. (Instagram)

What is the price of Mira Rajput's orange gown?

Mira Rajput shared pictures of herself posing in the vibrant orange floor-length dress for a photoshoot on Instagram. She captioned the post, "Sunrise & shine." Meanwhile, Tanya Ghavri captioned Mira's photos, "@mira.kapoor slaying in this bodice silhouette." We agree. The gown for attending the red carpet event is from the shelves of the designer clothing label Deme by Gabriella Demetriades. The ensemble is called Coral and is available on the brand's website. Adding the dress to your collection will cost you ₹23,000.

The price of the dress Mira Rajput wore to attend a red carpet event. (demebygabriella.com)

The vibrant orange sleeveless dress is for a perfect night look. It comes in a figure-hugging silhouette that accentuates Mira's enviable svelte frame. The ensemble features daring ring cut-outs in the centre, sides and hips, strategically placed to add a hint of intrigue and modernity. Golden detailing along the torso's edges, a plunging neckline, a gathered design on the thighs, a floor-sweeping hem length, a backless detail, and a pleated train attached to the side of the gown add an alluring touch.

Mira accessorised the ensemble with minimal yet statement-making jewels, including rings and hoop earrings. Lastly, she chose on-fleek darkened brows, shimmering golden eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, rouge on the cheekbones, glossy mauve lip shade, and bronze highlighter for the glam picks. A side-swept, sleek, twisted low bun rounded off the hairdo with the ensemble.