Mira Rajput opts for the classic black slip dress for date night with Shahid Kapoor in Mumbai: Watch

The effortless and sophisticated style of the slip dress has made it a forever essential, must-have piece in everyone's all-weather wardrobe. Whatever your plans, a slip dress can slip perfectly into them. You can wear the ensemble with sneakers and a T-shirt for brunch with friends or layer it with a jacket and boots for colder weather. Moreover, a slip dress is undoubtedly a date night pick if a romantic evening is on the cards. And Mira Rajput agrees with us as she stepped out in Mumbai last night for a dinner date with Shahid Kapoor. Mira Rajput, in black slip dress, enjoys a date night with Shahid Kapoor.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor enjoy a date night

The paparazzi clicked Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor out in the bay last night. They shared pictures and videos of the couple stepping out of a restaurant in Mumbai. The snippets show Shahid and Mira holding hands while they leave the eatery joint. While Shahid wore a printed T-shirt and tapered-fit denim jeans featuring distressed design, Mira complemented him in a classic black silk slip dress. Scroll through to read our detailed download on Mira's outfit.

Mira's black sleeveless slip dress features spaghetti straps, a cowl neckline, a cinched design on the waistline, a flowy skirt, an asymmetrical hemline, and a figure-skimming silhouette accentuating her frame. Mira accessorised the black dress with minimal additions, including a light pink-coloured textured mini top handle bag and statement pumps in a baby pink shade adorned with red straps. Lastly, for the jewellery, she chose gold hoop earrings and rings.

Coming to Mira's glam picks with the chic slip dress, she opted for muted smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, glossy pink lip shade, beaming highlighter, and rouge on the cheekbones. Meanwhile, she left her side-parted locks loose and styled them in soft waves to give the finishing touch to the date night look.