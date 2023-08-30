Mira Rajput does wedding guest fashion right in eye-catching saree and statement blouse: Check out her pics inside

Mira Rajput dropped wedding fashion inspiration on Instagram today as she shared pictures of her traditional look with her followers. Dressing up for a wedding ceremony is all about finding the perfect balance between elegance and comfort. An elegant silk saree ticks all the boxes, and Mira understands this well. Though she did not reveal where she wore the six yards, it should definitely inspire a look in your wedding season wardrobe. Mira Rajput stuns in an eye-catching saree and statement blouse for a new photoshoot. (Instagram)

Mira Rajput's photoshoot in a saree and statement blouse

Mira Rajput posted her photoshoot on Instagram with the caption, "Parampara and party [dancing woman in red dress emoji]." The post shows her showing off her six yards and the statement blouse. The outfit is from the shelves of the Indian clothing label Raw Mango. Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai styled Mira in the elegant ensemble. Check out her pictures below.

Mira's Raw Mango cotton silk saree comes in an indigo blue shade and features gold taar embroidery on the borders and gota patti applique work on the pallu in the floral shapes. She wore the six yards traditionally, with neat pleats on the front and letting the pallu fall from her shoulder in floor length.

Mira matched the elegant drape with a matching indigo blue-coloured blouse featuring a V neckline, half-length sleeves, tassel embroidery done on the neck, gold floral embroidery on the sleeves and torso, a cropped hem, and a fitted silhouette.

Mira accessorised the traditional look with a choker necklace, statement rings, a bracelet, a gold potli bag decked in intricate embroidery and tassel ties, and high heels. Lastly, she chose subtle smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, rouge tint on the cheeks, glowing skin, and glossy mauve lip shade for the glam picks. A pulled-back low ponytail added the finishing touch to Mira's traditional outfit.