Mira Rajput and Rakul Preet Singh's Sunday casuals get a perfect score in effortless styling. All pics, video

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
Aug 20, 2023 04:35 PM IST

Mira Rajput and Rakul Preet Singh were clicked by the paparazzi. The two divas wore stylish outfits for the outing and got perfect score in effortless styling.

Mira Rajput and Rakul Preet Singh stepped out in Mumbai today. The two chose minimal and effortless styling for their day-out looks and scored a perfect A for their sartorial picks. While Mira embraced summer printed in a stylish mini dress, Rakul went the colourful way in a printed top and denim jeans set. Scroll through to check out their looks.

Mira Rajput and Rakul Preet Singh's Sunday casuals get a perfect score in effortless styling. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
Mira Rajput in a printed mini dress

The paparazzi clicked Mira Rajput during an outing in Mumbai and shared the snippets on social media. The pictures and video show her in a blue and white-coloured dress featuring an abstract pattern, a button-down front, an above-the-knee mini hem length, billowy full-length sleeves, a printed fabric belt to cinch the waist, and a relaxed fitting to hug her svelte frame elegantly.

Mira accessorised the mini dress with printed tan sandals, statement rings, black-tinted cat-eye sunglasses, and a muted blue-coloured shoulder bag. Lastly, she chose nude lip shade, feathered brows, rouged glowing skin, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. Side-parted open wavy locks gave the finishing touch to the ensemble.

Rakul Preet Singh's day-out look decoded

Rakul Preet Singh clicked during an outing in Mumbai. ( HT PHOTO/Varinder Chawla)
Rakul Preet Singh clicked during an outing in Mumbai. ( HT PHOTO/Varinder Chawla)

The paparazzi shared Rakul Preet Singh's pictures on social media and they show the star dressed in a simply chic top and denim jeans set. While the blouse features a tie-dye print pattern in pink, purple and green shades, a round neckline, half-length sleeves, relaxed fitting, and a short hem length, the denim pants in light blue acid-washed shade feature a high-rise waistline, frayed high-ankle hem, and straight-leg fitting.

Rakul wore the ensemble with black embellished slides, a red Gucci tote bag, tinted Lennon-style sunglasses, and a sleek watch. Lastly, nude lips, a pulled-back top knot, and a no-makeup look gave the finishing touch.

Sunday, August 20, 2023
