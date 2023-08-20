Mira Rajput and Rakul Preet Singh's Sunday casuals get a perfect score in effortless styling. All pics, video

Mira Rajput and Rakul Preet Singh stepped out in Mumbai today. The two chose minimal and effortless styling for their day-out looks and scored a perfect A for their sartorial picks. While Mira embraced summer printed in a stylish mini dress, Rakul went the colourful way in a printed top and denim jeans set. Scroll through to check out their looks. Mira Rajput and Rakul Preet Singh's Sunday casuals get a perfect score in effortless styling. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Mira Rajput in a printed mini dress

The paparazzi clicked Mira Rajput during an outing in Mumbai and shared the snippets on social media. The pictures and video show her in a blue and white-coloured dress featuring an abstract pattern, a button-down front, an above-the-knee mini hem length, billowy full-length sleeves, a printed fabric belt to cinch the waist, and a relaxed fitting to hug her svelte frame elegantly.

Mira accessorised the mini dress with printed tan sandals, statement rings, black-tinted cat-eye sunglasses, and a muted blue-coloured shoulder bag. Lastly, she chose nude lip shade, feathered brows, rouged glowing skin, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. Side-parted open wavy locks gave the finishing touch to the ensemble.

Rakul Preet Singh's day-out look decoded

Rakul Preet Singh clicked during an outing in Mumbai. ( HT PHOTO/Varinder Chawla)

The paparazzi shared Rakul Preet Singh's pictures on social media and they show the star dressed in a simply chic top and denim jeans set. While the blouse features a tie-dye print pattern in pink, purple and green shades, a round neckline, half-length sleeves, relaxed fitting, and a short hem length, the denim pants in light blue acid-washed shade feature a high-rise waistline, frayed high-ankle hem, and straight-leg fitting.

Rakul wore the ensemble with black embellished slides, a red Gucci tote bag, tinted Lennon-style sunglasses, and a sleek watch. Lastly, nude lips, a pulled-back top knot, and a no-makeup look gave the finishing touch.