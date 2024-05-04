Malaika Arora turns showstopper in a sensational ivory lehenga for designer Archana Kochhar. Watch

Malaika Arora stole the show last night as the showstopper for designer Archana Kochhar. She showcased the designer's latest collection of Indian wear, looking like a princess in an ivory lehenga set from the new traditional wear line. The paparazzi captured her stunning ramp walk and shared it on Instagram. Don't miss the snippets and Malaika's showstopper outfit. (Also Read | Malaika Arora teams her head-turning bodysuit and pants look with killer heels and glowing makeup for outing. Watch) Malaika Arora walks the ramp as the showstopper for designer Archana Kochhar, dressed in a sensational ivory lehenga. (Instagram)

Malaika Arora turns showstopper for designer Archana Kochhar

The paparazzi snippets reveal Malaika Arora's captivating ramp walk in the ivory-coloured ensemble and her interaction with the media at the fashion show. Fans loved Malaika's look in the Archana Kochhar lehenga set and flooded the comments section with compliments. A fan wrote, "Fashion Week is incomplete without this diva." Another remarked, "Age is just a number because a queen is always a queen." Others complimented Malaika by dropping fire and heart emojis. Read our detailed download on Malaika's ethnic look below.

Malaika Arora's ivory Archana Kochhar lehenga set features a sleeveless bralette, an embroidered skirt, and a matching dupatta. The blouse has a plunging neckline flaunting her decolletage, sequin embroidery, a belted detail under the bust, dori ties on the back, a cropped hem length, and a fitted silhouette.

As for the skirt, it features a sheer overlay embroidered with sequins, ivory thread work in a floral pattern, bead embellishments, and pleated ruffle attachments on the hem. The A-line silhouette and the floor-grazing length of the lehenga added a dreamy aesthetic to the ensemble.

Lastly, Malaika completed the ethnic look by draping a net dupatta on her arms. It features sequin embellishments, mirror work, and scalloped thread embroidery on the borders. For accessories, she chose embellished stilettos with killer heels, a gemstone-adorned necklace, dainty earrings, rings, and an ivory potli bag decked in bead design, tassels and sequin work.

Meanwhile, Malaika opted for smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, rouge on the cheekbones, bronze highlighter on the contours, caramel glossy lips, and red manicured nails for the glam picks. Centre-parted sleek ponytail rounded off the ethnic look.