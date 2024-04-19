 Loved Malaika Arora's white cut-out bodycon gown that set the internet on fire? It is worth ₹6k | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
New Delhi
Loved Malaika Arora's white cut-out bodycon gown that set the internet on fire? It is worth 6k

By Krishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Apr 19, 2024 08:13 AM IST

Malaika Arora slipped into a chic white cut-out bodycon gown for a recent photoshoot. We found the price of her ensemble. Find out all the details inside.

Malaika Arora turned to a bold yet elegant outfit for a new photoshoot. The fashion icon proved that her sartorial capabilities are inimitable with the gorgeous ensemble. The pictures show her dressed in a stunning ivory cut-out gown, embracing the bodycon silhouette she often favours. Fans and celebrities loved Malaika's dress and took to the comments section to shower her with praise. Meanwhile, if you also loved the ensemble, we found the price details. Scroll through to check out the details.

Malaika Arora poses for a photoshoot in a white cut-out bodycon gown. (Instagram)
Malaika Arora poses for a photoshoot in a white cut-out bodycon gown. (Instagram)

(Also Read | Malaika Arora drops a bombshell sartorial moment in neon green cropped blouse and skirt)

What is the price of Malaika Arora's white cut-out bodycon gown?

Malaika Arora's chic ivory gown with cut-out details and a figure-hugging silhouette is from the shelves of the clothing label Club L London. It is called the Katarina White One Shoulder Fishtail Maxi Dress. The ensemble is from the brand's maxi dress collection. Adding it to your wardrobe will cost you 6,274 (USD 75).

The price of the dress Malaika Arora wore for the photoshoot. (clubllondon.us)
The price of the dress Malaika Arora wore for the photoshoot. (clubllondon.us)

Coming to Malaika Arora's outfit details, the maxi gown channels Hollywood glamour with its eye-catching silhouette. The floor-sweeping white showstopper is crafted from a flattering stretch jersey fabric and features a wrapped cut-out neckline with a single long sleeve and an exposed shoulder. The dress also has a backless design, a figure-hugging design accentuating Malaika's curvy frame, a long skirt trailing from behind to form a floor-sweeping train, and a fishtail-designed hem.

Malaika accessorised the ensemble with elegant yet chic details, including gold jewels - a honeycomb pattern earrings and statement rings - and pointed pumps with killer high heels. Lastly, she chose shimmery brown eye shadow, winged eyeliner, and nude pink nails. Meanwhile, for the hairdo, she tied her silky long locks in a pulled-back bun.

On the work front

Malaika recently joined son Arhaan Khan on episode 2 of his new vodcast, Dumb Biryani. Snippets from the show have been making headlines as the mother-son duo sat for a candid interview asking each other questions, including her marriage and Arhaan's friends.

