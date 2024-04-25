Malaika Arora's mantra is 'never underestimate a woman with yoga mat' as she nails a workout session: Watch

Malaika Arora's dedication to fitness and focus on staying healthy by incorporating yoga and Pilates into her workout routine is well documented on social media. Chances are you've scrolled past videos of the actor working out or visiting the yoga studio in Mumbai. Recently, Malaika posted a clip of her practising various yoga asanas on Instagram. She captioned the post, "Never underestimate a woman with a yoga mat #malailakasmotivation #yogagurl." Check out Malaika's yoga workout video inside. Malaika Arora shared a workout video on Instagram along with her mantra 'never underestimate a woman with a yoga mat'. (Instagram)

Malaika Arora's rigorous yoga session

Malaika Arora's video on Instagram shows the star, dressed in a grey-colour sports bralette and matching yoga tights, doing various stretching exercises and yoga asanas. The footage begins with her doing an arm twist exercise while sitting on her hands and knees on the ground, followed by Russian twists in the same position. Then, she did Downward Dog side and upward motion leg raises. She also practised standing crossover touch and reach exercise, followed by Plank hold and Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana). She also added variations to these two exercises in her routine. Watch the video below.

After Malaika shared the clip, her fans flooded the comments section, heaping praises on her for maintaining an inspirational lifestyle. One user commented, "She is so inspiring." Another wrote, "Fitness queen." A fan remarked, "I like the fact that she is so comfortable with her body and life." An Instagram user wrote, "Just like, how do you do it."

Earlier, Malaika posted another clip documenting her yoga session with the caption, "The most important pieces of equipment you need for doing yoga are your body and your mind!" It shows her practising various stretching asanas like Thread the Needle, Plank Side Hip Dips, Cobra Pose, Child Pose and more.

Meanwhile, Malaika recently joined her son, Arhaan Khan, on the second episode of his video podcast. The candid and funny conversation between the mother and son duo made rounds on social media.