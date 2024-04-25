 Malaika Arora's mantra is 'never underestimate a woman with yoga mat' as she nails a workout session: Watch | Health - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Malaika Arora's mantra is 'never underestimate a woman with yoga mat' as she nails a workout session: Watch

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Apr 25, 2024 12:59 PM IST

Malaika Arora posted a workout video with the caption, "Never underestimate a woman with a yoga mat." Watch the clip inside for some midweek motivation.

Malaika Arora's dedication to fitness and focus on staying healthy by incorporating yoga and Pilates into her workout routine is well documented on social media. Chances are you've scrolled past videos of the actor working out or visiting the yoga studio in Mumbai. Recently, Malaika posted a clip of her practising various yoga asanas on Instagram. She captioned the post, "Never underestimate a woman with a yoga mat #malailakasmotivation #yogagurl." Check out Malaika's yoga workout video inside.

Malaika Arora shared a workout video on Instagram along with her mantra 'never underestimate a woman with a yoga mat'. (Instagram)
Malaika Arora shared a workout video on Instagram along with her mantra 'never underestimate a woman with a yoga mat'. (Instagram)

(Also Read | Malaika Arora teams her head-turning bodysuit and pants look with killer heels and glowing makeup for outing. Watch)

Malaika Arora's rigorous yoga session

Malaika Arora's video on Instagram shows the star, dressed in a grey-colour sports bralette and matching yoga tights, doing various stretching exercises and yoga asanas. The footage begins with her doing an arm twist exercise while sitting on her hands and knees on the ground, followed by Russian twists in the same position. Then, she did Downward Dog side and upward motion leg raises. She also practised standing crossover touch and reach exercise, followed by Plank hold and Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana). She also added variations to these two exercises in her routine. Watch the video below.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

After Malaika shared the clip, her fans flooded the comments section, heaping praises on her for maintaining an inspirational lifestyle. One user commented, "She is so inspiring." Another wrote, "Fitness queen." A fan remarked, "I like the fact that she is so comfortable with her body and life." An Instagram user wrote, "Just like, how do you do it."

Earlier, Malaika posted another clip documenting her yoga session with the caption, "The most important pieces of equipment you need for doing yoga are your body and your mind!" It shows her practising various stretching asanas like Thread the Needle, Plank Side Hip Dips, Cobra Pose, Child Pose and more.

Meanwhile, Malaika recently joined her son, Arhaan Khan, on the second episode of his video podcast. The candid and funny conversation between the mother and son duo made rounds on social media.

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. Click Here

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Health / Malaika Arora's mantra is 'never underestimate a woman with yoga mat' as she nails a workout session: Watch
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On