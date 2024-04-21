Malaika Arora teams her head-turning bodysuit and pants look with killer heels and glowing makeup for outing. Watch

Malaika Arora's sensational off-duty ensembles have secured her place on the internet as a fashion icon who inspires fashion trends and serves sartorial tips for her fans to glam up their closets. From breezy summer dresses to stylish co-ord sets and comfy athleisure looks, Malaika's wardrobe has it all. Recently, she stepped out in Mumbai for an outing with her friends. She wore a latex bodysuit, pants, high heels and striking glam. Check it out inside and borrow styling tips from the diva to look your best this summer. Malaika Arora clicked by the paparazzi outside her residence, dressed in a bodysuit and stylish pants.

Malaika Arora's head-turning outfit for an outing in Mumbai

The paparazzi clicked Malaika Arora with her friends during an outing in Mumbai. Malaika embraced the figure-hugging silhouette for the occasion, a style she often favours. She wore a sleeveless black latex bodysuit featuring shoulder straps, a plunging U neckline, racerback and cut-out design on the back, and a bodycon fitting hugging her enviable frame. White pants from the American fashion brand Alexander Wang completed the outfit.

Malaika's pants feature a broad black belt on the waist with the Alexander Wang logo print on the front, a side zip closure, a tapered silhouette, side pockets, and ankle-length cut-out hem. She accessorised the monochromatic look with black pumps and black-coloured statement rings. Lastly, centre-parted silky tresses left loose, darkened brows, mascara-adorned lashes, beaming highlighter, rouge on the cheekbones, nude lip shade, and muted eye shadow rounded off the glam picks.

On the work front

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora recently made an appearance on episode 2 of the vodcast Dumb Biryani. She joined her son Arhaan Khan for the episode. Snippets from the show have been making headlines as the mother-son duo sat for a candid interview asking each other questions, including her marriage and Arhaan's friends.