Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor wow in summer dresses for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding events

Bollywood celebrities jetted off from Mumbai to attend the luxury cruise pre-wedding celebrations hosted by the Ambani family for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The four-day extravaganza includes parties on the land and aboard the luxury cruise, covering a journey from Italy to the South of France and back. Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor also attended the festivities. Today, Shanaya posted pictures from her time in Portofino. The post also featured photos with her besties, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday. Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Ananya Panday attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Italy. (Instagram)

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor wow in summer dresses in Italy

Shanaya Kapoor shared photos from Portofino with the caption, "That's Amore." The post features pictures of Shanaya posing in front of a cobbled square harbour, wearing a colourful maxi dress, and two images of her with Suhana and Ananya, who also chose stunning summer dresses for enjoying the quaint European village on the Italian Riviera coastline. Keep scrolling to see what the three divas wore, and steal ideas for your next seaside vacation.

Shanaya's maxi dress features an abstract swirl pattern in bright summer shades like fuchsia pink, blue, green, black, red, cream, and orange. It has a plunging cowl neckline, spaghetti straps, a backless detail, a bodycon fit, floor-grazing hem length, and a flowy silhouette. She accentuated the ensemble with minimal styling, including centre-parted open locks, rouge-tinted cheeks, dewy skin, blush pink lips, dainty rings, a gold chain with an emerald pendant, and a sleek bracelet.

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan wore a black midi dress for the Italian getaway. Her chic ensemble features a plunging criss-cross halter neckline, a floral pattern in blue, white and green hues, a bodycon silhouette accentuating her frame, and a calf-length hem. She paired the ensemble with black slip-on sandals, earrings, centre-parted loose locks, and striking makeup.

Lastly, Ananya Panday wore a yellow mini dress featuring embellished shoulder straps, a sweetheart neckline, bow adornments on the bust, and a fit-and-flare silhouette. She wore the outfit with strappy sandals, ankle bracelets, rings, a shoulder bag, statement earrings, sunglasses, and a messy bun.