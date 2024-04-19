Kriti Sanon and Shanaya Kapoor prove summer is for chilling in your breezy co-ord outfits

The sun's out, and it is time to bring out your best breezy outfits from the wardrobe. However, if you need to upgrade your collection, there's no better place to take inspiration than your favourite celebrity's wardrobe. Casual, breezy, fun, and elegant should be your mantra in the sweltering heat. And co-ord ensembles fit the bill. And we have two chic coordinated looks straight from Kriti Sanon and Shanaya Kapoor's wardrobe that will back our statement. Kriti Sanon and Shanaya Kapoor stun in stylish co-ord ensembles.

Kriti Sanon and Shanaya Kapoor in summer-ready co-ord ensembles

Today, the paparazzi clicked Kriti Sanon at the airport dressed in a monochromatic attire. She wore a black textured linen jacket, matching denim linen pants, and a white crop top. Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor took to Instagram to share pictures of herself dressed in a breezy cotton denim co-ord ensemble. Their looks prove that summer is for chilling in your breezy co-ord outfits. Scroll through to read our detailed download on their stylish co-ord ensembles and steal ideas to glam up your summer collection.

Coming to Kriti Sanon's airport fit, the actor wore a textured black shacket featuring a collared neckline, metallic button adorned on the placket, pulled-back full-length sleeves, an open front, frayed hem, a relaxed fitting, and front patch pockets. She teamed it with greyish-black-coloured linen denim pants featuring a loose silhouette, flared hem, and a high-rise waist. A white tank top with a body-hugging fit completed the look.

Kriti accessorised the airport look with black loafers, beaded bracelets, black tinted sunglasses, and dainty gold earrings. Lastly, she chose centre-parted open shoulder-length locks, darkened brows, white nails, pink lip shade, and blushed glowing skin for the glam picks with her ensemble.

Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor wore a Ralph Lauren straight-fit cotton denim shirt in the pictures. The blouse features a hip-length hem, point collar, buttoned shacket, long sleeves with buttoned barrel cuffs, multicoloured signature embroidered Pony on the front, and a curved border. She wore the shirt with matching high-waisted denim pants, a denim gold chain shoulder bag from Chanel, and gold clover-shaped earrings adorned in a black stone.

Lastly, Shanaya chose minimal, clean makeup to amp up the denim-on-denim co-ord ensemble. She opted for feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, rouge on the cheekbones, glossy pink lip shade, and dewy skin for the glam picks. Lightly tousled loose locks, styled in soft waves, gave her denim-on-denim outfit a finishing touch.