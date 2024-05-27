 Janhvi Kapoor lights up Mr and Mrs Mahi promotions in neon green saree and sequin bralette blouse with Rajkummar Rao | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Janhvi Kapoor lights up Mr and Mrs Mahi promotions in neon green saree and sequin bralette blouse with Rajkummar Rao

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
May 27, 2024 08:42 AM IST

Janhvi Kapoor promoted Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. The star lit the event wearing a gorgeous neon green saree and sequin bralette blouse.

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao stepped out in Mumbai to promote their upcoming sports-romance film, Mr and Mrs Mahi. The actor's panache for method dressing has wowed her fans ever since she started with the promotional schedule. However, Janhvi gave the styling trend a miss this time as she highlighted her love for bright colours in a summer-ready neon green chiffon saree and a sequin bralette blouse. Keep scrolling to see her new promotional look.

Janhvi Kapoor lights up Mr and Mrs Mahi promotions in a neon green saree and sequin bralette blouse. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
Janhvi Kapoor lights up Mr and Mrs Mahi promotions in a neon green saree and sequin bralette blouse. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

(Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor transforms into a stunning Punjabi kudi for Mr and Mrs Mahi promotions, sips lassi in Chandigarh: All pics)

Janhvi Kapoor promotes Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The paparazzi captured the camaraderie between Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao during the promotional schedule for Mr and Mrs Mahi. Rajkummar, dressed in a colourful printed button-down shirt, light blue denim jeans, chunky sneakers, and tinted sunglasses, arrived for the occasion. Janhvi, in her stunning desi avatar, perfectly complemented her co-star. She draped herself in a beautiful chiffon saree and styled it with an embellished bralette. Read our detailed download on the actor's look below.

Janhvi's chiffon saree comes in a neon green shade and features silver double-stripe borders adorned with shimmering sequin embellishments. She draped the six yards around her enviable curves in a traditional style, with pleats on the front and the pallu falling from her shoulder in a floor-sweeping length.

Janhvi complemented the drape with a bralette-style blouse in silver and neon-green striped shades. It comes adorned in shimmering sequins, and the fitted silhouette, plunging square neckline, broad shoulder straps, and midriff-baring cropped hem added to its modern charm. For the accessories, the actor chose silver peep-toe stilettos, statement rings, and statement earrings adorned in diamond-encrusted flowers.

Meanwhile, for the glam picks, Janhvi opted for on-fleek darkened brows, shimmering gold eye shadow, mauve pink eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, black eyeliner, rouge on the cheekbones, and beaming highlighter. Lastly, she styled her long auburn tresses in a side parting with soft waves to add volume, leaving them loose.

Mr and Mrs Mahi will be released in theatres on May 31.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Janhvi Kapoor lights up Mr and Mrs Mahi promotions in neon green saree and sequin bralette blouse with Rajkummar Rao
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On