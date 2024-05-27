Janhvi Kapoor lights up Mr and Mrs Mahi promotions in neon green saree and sequin bralette blouse with Rajkummar Rao

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao stepped out in Mumbai to promote their upcoming sports-romance film, Mr and Mrs Mahi. The actor's panache for method dressing has wowed her fans ever since she started with the promotional schedule. However, Janhvi gave the styling trend a miss this time as she highlighted her love for bright colours in a summer-ready neon green chiffon saree and a sequin bralette blouse. Keep scrolling to see her new promotional look. Janhvi Kapoor lights up Mr and Mrs Mahi promotions in a neon green saree and sequin bralette blouse. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor promotes Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The paparazzi captured the camaraderie between Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao during the promotional schedule for Mr and Mrs Mahi. Rajkummar, dressed in a colourful printed button-down shirt, light blue denim jeans, chunky sneakers, and tinted sunglasses, arrived for the occasion. Janhvi, in her stunning desi avatar, perfectly complemented her co-star. She draped herself in a beautiful chiffon saree and styled it with an embellished bralette. Read our detailed download on the actor's look below.

Janhvi's chiffon saree comes in a neon green shade and features silver double-stripe borders adorned with shimmering sequin embellishments. She draped the six yards around her enviable curves in a traditional style, with pleats on the front and the pallu falling from her shoulder in a floor-sweeping length.

Janhvi complemented the drape with a bralette-style blouse in silver and neon-green striped shades. It comes adorned in shimmering sequins, and the fitted silhouette, plunging square neckline, broad shoulder straps, and midriff-baring cropped hem added to its modern charm. For the accessories, the actor chose silver peep-toe stilettos, statement rings, and statement earrings adorned in diamond-encrusted flowers.

Meanwhile, for the glam picks, Janhvi opted for on-fleek darkened brows, shimmering gold eye shadow, mauve pink eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, black eyeliner, rouge on the cheekbones, and beaming highlighter. Lastly, she styled her long auburn tresses in a side parting with soft waves to add volume, leaving them loose.

Mr and Mrs Mahi will be released in theatres on May 31.