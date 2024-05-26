Janhvi Kapoor transforms into a stunning Punjabi kudi for Mr and Mrs Mahi promotions, sips lassi in Chandigarh: All pics

Ever since Janhvi Kapoor kicked off the promotions of her upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi, the actor has been unstoppable with gorgeous looks inspired by the method dressing trend. After delighting fans with cricket-inspired sarees, lehengas, skirt and crop top sets, and bodycon dresses, Janhvi transformed into a stunning Punjabi kudi for the Chandigarh leg of promotions. She wore a Patiala salwar kameez set for the outing. Keep scrolling to check it out. Janhvi Kapoor wore a Patiala salwar kameez and transformed into a stunning Punjabi kudi for Mr and Mrs Mahi promotions in Chandigarh. (Instagram )

Janhvi Kapoor recently travelled to Chandigarh to promote her upcoming sports-romance movie with co-star Rajkummar Rao, Mr and Mrs Mahi. Janhvi shared pictures of her having a gala time in the city. She met fans, drank lassi and wore a Patiala salwar kameez, which features elements inspired by cricket. The actor captioned the photos, "If Mrs Mahi was a Punjabi kudi [heart emoji] Chandigarh ly [heart emoji] #MrandMrsMahi in theatres 31st May 2024." Her ensemble comes in bright yellow and fuchsia-pink colours, making it a perfect sartorial pick for the warm weather.

Janhvi's salwar kameez set features a sleeveless yellow kurta adorned with yellow sequin embellishments, golden gota patti embroidery, and a backless design with dori ties embellished with pink and white-coloured tassels and cricket ball-shaped adornments. The plunging neckline, short hem length, side slits, and bodycon silhouette added to the charm of the kameez. She wore it with a fuchsia pink-coloured salwar featuring a baggy pleated silhouette and intricate embroidery on the cinched borders.

Janhvi completed the look by draping a tie-dye print dupatta on her shoulders. It features a yellow-white stripe tie-dye pattern, colourful thread embroidery on the borders, blue gota patti on the hem, sequin embellishments, tassels on the corners, and the word Mahi embroidered in a bright pink shade. She styled the ensemble by tying her tresses in a centre-parted braided hairdo decorated with crown braids and a Parandi featuring cricket ball-shaped embellishments.

Lastly, Janhvi chose feathered brows, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, sleek eyeliner, a dainty pink bindi, fuchsia pink lip shade, rouge on the cheekbones, highlighter on the contours, and a dewy base for the glam picks.