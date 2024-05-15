Janhvi Kapoor's new Mr and Mrs Mahi promotional looks hit it out of the park by nailing method dressing. All pics

Since Janhvi Kapoor began the promotions for her upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi, the actor and her stylists have been experimenting with the concept of method dressing. This fashion trend involves incorporating elements from the movie's theme into the outfits, creating a unique and cohesive promotional look. They took a page from Zendaya's promotional looks for her film The Challengers, where she added elements from the movie's storyline into her outfits. Even the three most recent outfits Janhvi wore for promotional events are all about method dressing as they feature aspects of cricket. Keep scrolling to see what Janhvi wore. Janhvi Kapoor changes into three stylish looks to promote her upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi. (Instagram)

Mr and Mrs Mahi promotions: What Janhvi Kapoor wore

The ivory net saree and ball purse

Janhvi Kapoor wore an ivory net saree to promote Mr and Mrs Mahi. The see-through six-yard saree features floral embroidery in multiple hues, including pink, blue, yellow, green, purple, lavender, red, and orange. The intricate Chikankari work added a touch of elegance to the drape. The actor styled it with a matching sleeveless blouse embroidered with floral threadwork and featuring a plunging neckline. Lastly, tresses styled in half-up and half-down hairdo, statement rings, an embellished ball-shaped chain bag, drop earrings, and striking glam rounded it off.

The Cricket Net Skirt

The second outfit Janhvi wore for Mr and Mrs Mahi promotions features a pearl white button-down and a green satin mini skirt. While the blouse features a notch lapel collar, quarter-length sleeves, folded cuffs, and front button closures, the skirt has a bodycon fitting, a square cut-out mesh overlay, a high-rise waist, and a short hem length. She styled the ensemble with green stilettos, ear studs, rings, chain-link bracelets, a layered gold neckpiece, centre-parted wavy tresses, rouge on the cheekbones, shimmery eye shadow, winged eyeliner, and pink lip shade.

The Cricket Embellishment Dress

Janhvi Kapoor wore a silver slip dress as she attended another promotional outfit for Mr and Mrs Mahi. The ensemble is custom-designed by Falguni Shane Peacock and features sequinned embellishments, broad straps, metal buckles on the shoulders, a plunging neckline, a cinched waist, and a bodycon silhouette. The embellishment of a cricketer hitting the ball with their bat done with blue sequins makes it a winning look. Janhvi styled the ensemble with statement silver jewels, blue pumps, side-parted open locks, winged eyeliner, shimmering pink eye shadow, caramel lips, and mascara on the lashes.