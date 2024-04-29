Zendaya turns the Challengers movie poster into Swarovski crystal-adorned mini dress. Fans call it 'an absolute slay'

Zendaya's fashion choices for the Challengers movie promotions have been nothing short of captivating. Each look has been a unique masterpiece. However, the actor took the fashion up a notch as she delivered another iconic look in a shimmering Celia Kritharioti custom gown embellished with Swarovski crystals and showcasing the poster of the Challengers movie. Yes, you read that right. The actor, her stylist, Law Roach, and designer, Celia Kritharioti, brought the movie poster to life in a way that was both innovative and breathtaking. Keep scrolling to check out Zendaya's ensemble. Zendaya turns the poster of the Challengers movie into a Swarovski-adorned mini dress. (Instagram)

Zendaya wears the Challengers movie poster as a dress

Law Roach and Zendaya rarely miss the mark when serving incredible fashion moments during red-carpet events or movie promotions. On the weekend, Law took to Instagram to share a post on Instagram featuring the starlet dressed in a custom Celia Kritharioti mini dress to promote the recently-released Challengers movie. "@challengersmovie, but make it FASHION...Tashi Made Her Wear It. Thank you @celiakritharioti for bringing the Challengers Movie Poster to life," Roach wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Celia Kritharioti shared a video of the dress-making progress with the caption, “Turning posters into fashion statements! No boundaries in fashion! Big thanks to @zendaya and @luxurylaw.”

The glitzy, crystallized frock depicts Zendaya's tennis star character, Tashi Duncan, wearing sunglasses and watching Josh O'Connor's Patrick and Mike Faist's Art Donaldson face off on the court. The dress features full-length bell sleeves, a round neckline, a figure-skimming silhouette, and a mini-length hem showing off her long legs. She styled the ensemble with embellished white pumps, pearl earrings, and a statement ring.

Lastly, for the glam picks, she chose French manicured nails, shimmery gold eye shadow, black eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, rouge on the cheeks, bronze highlighter on the contours, and caramel glossy lips. She left her shoulder-length dirty blonde tresses loose in a side parting and styled them in blowout soft waves.

Fans loved Zendaya's unique look for the film's promotions and complimented her and Law Roach. Zoe Saldana wrote, "Beautiful as always." A fan commented, "An absolute slay." Another wrote, "It's a serve." A user wrote, "Oh, you both know you ate that." A fan remarked, "Zendaya wearing Zendaya. Ya'll are truly the supreme."

Meanwhile, the Challengers released on Friday. The steamy film was directed by Luca Guadagnino and produced by Zendaya.