Janhvi Kapoor picks a gorgeous saree for Mr and Mrs Mahi promotions, styles it with blouse inspired from cricket jersey

Janhvi Kapoor's closet for Mr and Mrs Mahi promotions is winning the hearts of her fans. The star has embraced the method dressing trend for the sports film's promotional schedule, taking heavy inspiration from what Zendaya did for the media schedule of Challengers - a romantic sports drama. After wearing cricket-themed sarees and dresses, Janhvi picked another stunning saree look styled with a T-shirt blouse inspired from a jersey T-shirt. Keep scrolling to see what Janhvi wore for the occasion. Janhvi Kapoor wears a saree with custom blouse, inspired from cricket jersey, for Mr and Mrs Mahi promotions. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor's cricket-inspired blouse steals the show

Janhvi Kapoor wears a sequin saree and T-shirt blouse for Mr and Mrs Mahi promotions. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

The paparazzi clicked Janhvi Kapoor in Mumbai today as she stepped out to promote her and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film, Mr and Mrs Mahi. Janhvi wore a blue sequinned saree and a cricket jersey-inspired T-shirt blouse for the schedule. A paparazzo page shared her pictures and videos of her dazzling look on social media. Janhvi's saree is from the shelves of her and Bollywood's favourite designer, Manish Malhotra's eponymous label. Meanwhile, the blouse is custom-designed to fit the theme of the method dressing trend.

Janhvi's chiffon saree is further accentuated by hundreds of shimmering sequin embellishments on the drape. She wore the six yards in traditional style with pleats on the front, letting the pallu fall from the shoulder in a floor-sweeping length and showing off the custom-made sleeveless blouse. It has a collared neckline, a backless design, gold buttons on the front, a fitted silhouette, and a cropped hem length.

Janhvi styled her ethnic outfit with gold jewels, including statement rings and heart-shaped earrings. She tied her chestnut brown locks in a pulled-back ponytail. Lastly, she chose winged eyeliner, silver eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, pink lip shade, feathered brows, rouge on the cheekbones, beaming highlighter, and mascara on the lashes for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Mr And Mrs Mahi is directed by Sharan Sharma. Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta back the project.