Naomi Campbell wears custom Manish Malhotra beaded saree to a wedding; desi fans say 'iconic'. All pics inside

Supermodel Naomi Campbell was one of the celebrities who attended billionaire Umar Kamani and his now-wife, model Nada Adelle's wedding in the French Riviera. Naomi showed up in style to the Pretty Little Thing founder's glamorous marriage celebrations. Her sartorial choices for slaying the wedding guest look included two beauteous ensembles - a shimmery peach-toned custom gown by Nicolas Jebran and a Manish Malhotra custom beaded saree. The supermodel's saree look garnered compliments from her desi fans, who called the sartorial moment 'iconic'. Keep scrolling to check out what Naomi wore. Naomi Campbell wears a custom Manish Malhotra beaded saree to Umar Kamani's wedding. (Instagram )

Naomi Campbell wears a Manish Malhotra saree to Umar Kamani and Nada Adelle's wedding

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Naomi Campbell arrived at the luxurious Hôtel Du Cap-Eden-Roc in the South of France alongside several other celebrities to attend Umar Kamani and Nada Adelle's wedding. She took to Instagram to share pictures from their wedding and captioned the post, "#Mr&MrsKamani, thank you for a DIVINE WEEKEND OF LOVE." The photos show Naomi dressed in an absolutely gorgeous ombré, feathered pallu saree. The drape is by Manish Malhotra, who also shared Naomi's pictures on the gram with the caption, “Summer Romance with Lavender...custom made Beaded Saree beautiful on Iconic @naomi...special moments at the French Riviera with #naomicampbell.”

The pre-draped Manish Malhotra lavender saree features a pleated front, a floor-grazing hem length, a beaded belt cinched on the waistline, and an attached see-through pallu adorned with gota work, sequin embellishments and white-and-lavender hued feather adornments. The pallu formed a floor-sweeping train on the back, giving Naomi's saree an ethereal touch.

The supermodel completed the look with a sleeveless bustier blouse featuring beaded embellishments, sequinned design, a corseted bodice, a wide plunging neckline, and a fitted silhouette. She accessorised the ethnic ensemble with diamond jewels, including a mang tika, bracelets, rings, and dangling earrings. Centre-parted loose tresses, smoky eye shadow, caramel lip shade, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, rouge on the cheekbones, and beaming highlighter on the contours completed the glam picks.

Meanwhile, the bride and groom, Umar Kamani and Nada Adelle, also wore Manish Malhotra outfits for one of their wedding ceremonies. They chose matching ivory sherwani and lehenga sets.