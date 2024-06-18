Suhana Khan opts for a casual airport look in comfy athleisure outfit to catch her flight: Watch

Suhana Khan was clicked by the paparazzi at the airport today. The actor chose a super casual outfit to catch her flight out of Mumbai. Snippets shared by paparazzo pages show her dressed in a muted, grey-coloured athleisure ensemble featuring a cropped sweatshirt and jogger pants. Her airport look is the perfect sartorial pick for when you are travelling on long-haul flights. So, don't forget to take inspiration for your next travel day. Suhana Khan's airport look, in comfy athleisure outfit, is the perfect sartorial pick for when you are travelling on long-haul flights. (Instagram)

Suhana Khan's casual airport look

A paparazzi page shared Suhana Khan's video from the Mumbai airport on Instagram. The footage shows Suhana exiting her vehicle outside the airport, greeting the media personnel outside the departure gates, and posing for them before heading inside. Her outfit for catching her flight features a grey sweatshirt with front zip closure, full-length sleeves, cinched cuffs and hem, a hoodie on the back, drop shoulders, and a baggy fitting. She styled it with matching grey jogger pants featuring a high-rise waist, side pockets, a relaxed fitting, and a cinched hem.

Suhana styled the ensemble with a black sports bra, black socks, ear studs, a dainty necklace, a gold bracelet, and a Louis Vuitton handbag in tan and brown shades. Lastly, she chose a dewy base, nude lip gloss, feathered brows, red nail paint, rouge on the cheekbones, and loose locks styled in a centre parting to complete the glam picks.

Earlier, Suhana had travelled to Italy with her family to attend the star-studded pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. She also shared pictures from one of the galas held in Portofino. The post shows her wearing a black floral bodycon dress with a halter neckline.

On the work front

Suhana was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies with Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. Reportedly, she will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's King alongside her father, Shah Rukh Khan.