Suhana Khan chooses a cute summer outfit for an event: Check out the price of her floral bodycon maxi dress

There are many ways to inject summer vibes into your wardrobe. However, nothing screams the season quite like floral patterns. With the sizzling temperatures, dressing your best in vibrant floral ensembles brings cheer to our moods and closets. And Gen Z star Suhana Khan surely understands this fashion aesthetic. After wearing an eye-catching black floral maxi dress to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Portofino, Italy, Suhana stepped out in Mumbai in another steal-worthy floral ensemble. Check out its price inside. Suhana Khan wears a cute summer-ready floral bodycon maxi dress for an event. (Instagram)

What is the price of Suhana Khan's floral bodycon maxi dress?

Suhana Khan, wearing a floral bodycon maxi dress, poses at an event. (Instagram)

Suhana Khan attended an event recently in Mumbai. A picture from the occasion made it to social media and showed The Archies actor posing with guests. She can be seen dressed in a stunning floral bodycon maxi dress. The cute summer outfit is from the shelves of the clothing label Reformation. It is called the Fallon Dress and is made from a lightweight georgette fabric, making it a perfect breezy choice for the rising temperatures. Meanwhile, adding Suhana's dress to your closet will cost you ₹31,500.

The price of the floral bodycon dress Suhana Khan wore. (thereformation.com)

Suhana's maxi dress comes in a pleasant white shade adorned with an elegant floral pattern in fuchsia, light pink, and peach hues. It features spaghetti straps with tie detail, a plunging sweetheart neckline with bust cups, a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating Suhana's curves, a tiered frill design on the hem, and a floor-length hem.

Suhana accessorised the dreamy summer-ready dress with minimal accessories, including high heels, a dainty neck chain, statement earrings, and a pink-patterned leather mini shoulder bag from the luxury fashion house Chanel. The actor chose feathered brows, a deep pink lip shade, rouge on the cheekbones, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. Lastly, centre-parted loose locks styled in soft wavy ends rounded off Suhana's look for the outing.