Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday attend the musical Rajadhiraaj at NMACC; steal the spotlight in gorgeous sarees

Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday attended last night's star-studded opening of Rajadhiraaj The Musical at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The two actors chose stunning sarees for their red carpet look. Read on to see what Janhvi and Ananya wore to the event. (Also Read | Happy Independence Day 2024: Wishes, images, quotes, SMS, Facebook messages, WhatsApp status to share on August 15) Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday pose for the paparazzi at NMACC. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday at Rajadhiraaj opening

Paparazzi videos from NMACC show Janhvi Kapoor arriving at the event with her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya. The actor greeted Esha Deol outside the venue before posing for the cameras on the red carpet as Shikhar waited in the back for her. Meanwhile, Ananya arrived solo at the musical show. While Janhvi wore an embroidered red saree and a contrasting green blouse, Ananya chose a green printed saree and a bralette blouse. We decode their looks below.

Decoding Janhvi Kapoor's saree

Janhvi wore a gorgeous sindoori red heritage piece crafted in luxurious organza from the shelves of the traditional wear label Torani. The nine yards boast of intricate dori embroidery, a balda lace border, and antique dabka further embellished with moti and sequin work.

The actor paired the drape with a contrasting green silk blouse inspired by the traditional Indian angia. The antique dabka work, intricate zari embroidery, sheer full-length sleeves, a cropped hem, backless design, dori ties, and a wide plunging neckline rounded off the design elements.

Lastly, the actor chose loose tresses, a choker necklace, earrings, rings, winged eyeliner, pink eye shadow, pink lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, darkened brows, a dainty bindi, and mascara-adorned lashes to style the traditional ensemble.

Decoding Ananya Panday's saree look

Ananya Panday also chose a saree look from the shelves of Torani to attend the musical event. She wore an aqua-green silk drape adorned with digital floral prints in red, yellow, green, purple, and pink hues. The red borders and tassel embroidery on the pallu rounded off the details. She complemented the drape with a stylish silk bralette blouse piece. Decorated with moti work, this green blouse brings an elegant, feminine look to the saree.

Ananya styled the drape with minimal additions, including purple and red floral adornments on her sleek hairdo, jhumkis, statement rings, and high heels. Lastly, she chose feathered brows, pink lips, mascara on the lashes, a dainty bindi, rouge-tinted cheeks, and kohl-lined eyes for the glam.