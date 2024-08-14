Happy Independence Day 2024: Top 30+ wishes, images, quotes, SMS, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share on August 15

Happy Independence Day 2024: India celebrates its Independence Day on August 15. On its 78th Independence Day, celebrate the significant day by sharing best wishes, images, messages, quotes, SMS, Facebook and WhatsApp status, and more with your friends and family. (Also Read | Independence Day 2024: India celebrates its 78th I-Day this year; know theme, history, significance, celebrations) Happy Independence Day 2024: On august 15, wish your loved ones a Happy Independence Day with these special wishes. (Freepik)

Happy Independence Day 2024: Patriotic wishes, images, and messages

Let's keep the memories of all the people who sacrificed their lives for our country alive. I wish you a Happy Independence Day.

May this Independence Day remind us all to respect our nation, its legacy, and the struggle of our freedom fighters. Happy Independence Day.

Happy Independence Day to all my fellow India. Let us all pledge today to take our nation to new heights.

Here's to celebrating our nation's independence and the hard-earned freedom that we honour and cherish. Happy Independence Day.

My love for my nation is boundless. My love for my people is endless. All I desire for my country is happiness.

We got our freedom after a lot of sacrifices; we should never take it for granted. Happy Independence Day.

Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!

Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!

On August 15, I extend my best wishes to all the soldiers serving in the armed forces. India is safe because of them. Happy Independence Day to the people of India.

India fulfilled the dream of independence by making countless sacrifices. Let's honour them today and always. Happy Independence Day.

Happy Independence Day 2024: Patriotic and meaningful quotes

"I want all people to be Indians first, Indians last and nothing else but Indians." - BR Ambedkar.

"Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country." - Jawaharlal Nehru.

"We have believed, and we do believe now that freedom is indivisible, that peace is indivisible, that economic prosperity is indivisible." - Indira Gandhi.

"Let new India arise out of peasants’ cottage, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler and sweeper." - Swami Vivekananda.

"Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give if you want to get." - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

"Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil me hai, dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil mein hai." – Ramprasad Bismil.

"I am proud of my country, India, for having a constitution that enshrines principles of democracy, socialism, and secularism." - BR Ambedkar.

"Tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe azaadi doonga." - Subhash Chandra Bose.

"At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom." - Jawaharlal Nehru.

"It is easy to kill individuals, but you cannot kill the ideas. Great empires crumbled, while the ideas survived." – Bhagat Singh.

"If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland." - Chandra Shekhar Azad.

"I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality, and fraternity." - BR Ambedkar.

Happy Independence Day 2024: Facebook and WhatsApp status

Our forefathers taught us to keep our heads high. Let us live our lives with dignity and have the will to protect the peace and essence of our nation.

India is a nation of diversity and rich culture. Let's all have the determination to uphold the beauty of this country.

Our nation is our pride. Happy Independence Day!

Let's make India proud as it shines brighter every day. Happy Independence Day.

Tricolour in my heart, India in my soul.

Remember the past, build for the future. Together, we can achieve anything.

Sare jahaan se acha, Hindustan hamaaraa, hamaaraa saare jahaan se achchha.

Our unity is our strength. India is ours, and we belong to this motherland.

Forever proud to be a citizen of this beautiful and diverse country. Jai Hind.