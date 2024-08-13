Independence Day 2024: From tiranga ravioli to phirnee, 4 delicious tri-colour recipes for a perfect I-Day treat

Independence Day, celebrated every year on August 15, is a time of great pride and enthusiasm in India. It commemorates the nation's hard-won independence from British colonial rule in 1947, a milestone that marked the birth of a free and sovereign India. Across the country, the day is celebrated with flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades, and cultural performances, serving as a reminder of the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and the progress we've achieved as a nation. Make your Independence Day festivities extra special with these delectable tri-colour recipes.

As we approach the 78th Independence Day, it's a perfect moment to honour the spirit of freedom by preparing a delightful array of tricolour recipes that capture the essence of India's national flag.

1. Tiranga Ravioli

(Recipe by Sachin Malik, Executive Chef, Radisson Blu MBD Hotel, Noida)

Tricolor Ravioli filled with vibrant flavours, merging the colours of the Indian flag into a delicious, patriotic dish.(Chef Sachin Malik)

Ingredients:

Regular Ravioli Dough:

Semolina: 250g

Refined Flour: 250g

Salt: 10g

Egg Yolks:12

Beetroot Dough:

Beetroot Paste: 100g

Spinach Dough:

Spinach Paste: 100g

Method:

1. Sift together semolina, refined flour, and salt.

2. Place the flour mixture on a board and create a well in the center.

3. Add egg yolks into the well and slightly beat them using a hand or fork.

4. Gradually mix the eggs with the flour, adding warm water to form a stiff dough.

5. Divide the dough into three portions: regular, beetroot, and spinach.

6. Knead beetroot paste into one portion and spinach paste into another, leaving the third portion plain.

7. Knead each dough until smooth, then cover and let them rest for 15 minutes.

8. Roll out each dough portion into very thin sheets, about 1/16 to 1/8 inch thick.

9. Layer the dough sheets (regular, beetroot, spinach), applying egg wash between layers.

10. Let the combined sheets rest for 15 minutes.

11. Cut the merged sheets into thin strips.

12. Drop 1 to 1 ½ teaspoons of filling spaced 1 ½ inches apart along the dough.

13. Cover with another dough sheet and press between the filling to seal.

14. Cut the ravioli into squares using a pastry cutter or sharp knife.

15. Allow the ravioli to dry for one hour before cooking.

16. Boil the ravioli in salted water for 10 to 15 minutes until tender.

17. Drain the cooked ravioli and layer on a serving platter with sauce and grated cheese.

18. Serve hot.

2. Tiranga Pastry

(Recipe by Sachin Malik, Executive Chef, Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida )

Tricolour pastry layered with rich flavours, beautifully representing the colours of the Indian flag in a sweet, patriotic treat.(Chef Sachin Malik)

Ingredients:

Eggless cake mix: 1kg

Water: 550 ml

Oil: 50 ml

Vanilla essence: 05 ml

Orange bakery colour: 05 ml

green bakery colour; 05 ml

butter cream icing: 500 Grm

Butter unsalted: 300 Grm

Icing sugar: 300 Grm

Method:

1. Mix together water, oil, essence and the cake premix.

2. Separate the mixture into three parts, in one part add few drops of green food colour and in another part add few drops of orange colour.

3. Pour all three batters into trays and bake in the oven at 180-degree C temperature for 15 minutes.

4. Cool the sponge and cut in thin layers for making pastry.

5. Beat butter, essence, and icing sugar thoroughly to make the icing. Divide the icing into three parts.

6. Add orange color in one part and green color in another part.

7. Now arrange different-colored sponges one on another, decorate with three different icings in a design as desired, and cut into pastry-size pieces.

4. Tiranga Phirnee

(Recipe by Sachin Malik, Executive Chef, Radisson Blu MBD Hotel, Noida)

Tiranga phirniee is a vibrant, three-layered rice pudding showcasing the colours of the Indian flag(Chef Sachin Malik)

Ingredients:

Basmati rice: 1kg

Sugar: 500 Grm

Almond: 10 Grm

Pistachio: 10 Grm

Grated carrot: 10 Grm

Saffron: 1 grm

Full fat milk: 1 ltr

Method:

1. Soak the Basmati rice in water for 20-30 minutes.

2. Coarsely Grind the rice by adding a little water.

3. In a Pan, Boil full fat milk, Stir occasionally on low flame until the milk thickens.

4. Add the coarsely ground rice mixture. Stir continuously to avoid formation of lumps. Boil the milk until the rice is cooked.

5. Finally add 1/2 cup sugar, rose water and cardamom powder.

First layer- Carrot phiri:

Take 4 tsp of the plain phirni in a small saucepan.

2. Add grated carrot, little sugar and milk and cook it until the carrot is completely cooked.

3. Add saffron strands and keep it cool.

Second Layer - Almond phirni:

1. Take 4 tsp of plain phirni in a saucepan. Add almond paste(Grind Almond powder with milk)

2. Add a little additional sugar, almond essence and chopped almonds and cook it for some time.

Third layer- Pistachio phirni:

1. Take 4 tsp of plain phirni in a saucepan. Add pistachio paste(Grind pistachio and milk).

2. Add a little sugar, pistachio essence, and chopped pistachios and cook for a while. I added a drop of green food colouring to enhance the color, but it is totally optional.

3. To layer the phirni, you can take a glass Add a tsp of each phirni starting from pistachio, almond and last carrot phirni.

4.Garnish with saffron strands, almonds and pistachios. Tastes best when chilled.

4. Kiwi Pineapple Pani Puri

(Recipe by Chef Meghna, on behalf of Chilean Kiwifruit)

Kiwi Pineapple Pani Puri is a refreshing twist on the classic with tangy kiwi-pineapple pani and a spicy, flavourful stuffing.(Chef Meghna)

Ingredients:

For Kiwi Pineapple Pani:

2 chopped kiwifruits

1 chopped pineapple

Medium-sized piece of ginger

2-3 green chillies

Bunch of coriander leaves

Small bunch of mint leaves

Juice of 1 lemon

1.5 tsp roasted jeera (cumin) powder

1 tsp chilli flakes

1 tsp black salt

Regular salt to taste

Additional finely chopped kiwifruit

Additional finely chopped pineapple

Additional mint leaves

Crispy masala boondi

For Pani Puri Masala (Stuffing):

Boiled black chana (chickpeas)

Boiled moong (green gram)

Boiled potato

Jeera (cumin) powder

Coriander powder

Red chilli powder

Salt to taste

Method:

1. In a mixer jar, add chopped kiwifruits, chopped pineapple, ginger, green chillies, coriander leaves, mint leaves, and lemon juice.

2. Blend the mixture well and strain to extract the pani.

3. To the strained pani, add roasted jeera powder, chilli flakes, black salt, and regular salt.

4. Mix well and add finely chopped kiwi, pineapple, and mint leaves.

5. Add some crispy masala boondi to the pani for extra crunch.

6. In a bowl, combine boiled black chana, boiled moong, and boiled potato.

7. Season with jeera powder, coriander powder, red chilli powder, and salt.

8. Mix well to prepare the stuffing.

9. Fill each puri with the prepared stuffing.

10. Pour in the Kiwi Pineapple Pani, which is a delightful mix of sour, spicy, and mildly sweet flavors.

11. Serve immediately, no need for additional sweet chutney.