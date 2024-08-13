Independence Day 2024: DIY crafts to make on this special day

Independence Day 2024: The special day is almost here. Every year, Independence Day is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. On this day, people remember the sacrifices of the freedom fighters, the valour of the freedom movement and the brave countrymen who shed their blood to give us the freedom that we enjoy today. This is the day to pay our respects to the heroes of the country. On this day, people sing the national song and the national anthem and hoist the national flag. Elaborate celebrations are held in many parts of the country. On Independence Day, people remember the sacrifices of the freedom fighters, the valour of the freedom movement and the brave countrymen who shed their blood to give us the freedom that we enjoy today.(Photo by Naveed Ahmed on Unsplash)

Independence Day is celebrated in every home of India. From children to adults to older people, everyone basks in the festivities of Independence Day. As we gear up to celebrate the special day on August 15, here are a few DIY craft ideas to decorate your home and bring in the Independence Day vibe.

DIY Indian flag:

Indian flag.(Unsplash)

This is one of the best things that you can do in less time. Get the coloured papers – saffron, green, white and blue. Cut the papers into rectangles and stick it to one another. Make the Ashoka Chakra with blue paper and stick it in the middle of the flag. Add the flag to a stick and decorate your wall with it.

Independence Day quotes:

Independence Day poster.(Unsplash)

This is the day to remember the value and worth of independence, that we must never forget. We can paint the famous quotes of the freedom fighters on chart papers and decorate it in the theme of Independence Day. We can paste the chart paper with the quotes on the wall.

String of flags:

String of flags.(Unsplash)

We can make mini Indian flags from coloured art papers and tie it to a string. We can add fairy lights in between the flags and decorate the living space with it.

Tricolour bookmark:

Tricolour bookmark for the bookworms.(Unsplash)

Let’s bask in the festivities of Independence Day. For all the bookworms out there, this is the best way to celebrate Independence Day all the while enjoying a book. We can make a tricolour-themed bookmark and ensure that we never lose the pages.