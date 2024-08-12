International Youth Day 2024: What is the theme for this year? Know date, history, significance and more

International Youth Day is a special occasion dedicated to celebrating the vital role of young people in society and recognising their contributions to development. It's a day to acknowledge their potential and achievements while also addressing the challenges they face. The day is marked by awareness campaigns, community concerts, and various events that bring attention to the socio-economic and socio-political issues affecting youth around the world. It's not just about highlighting problems but also about celebrating young people as essential partners in building a brighter future. From date to history, scroll down to know more. (Also read: When is Tulsidas Jayanti 2024? Know date, timing, history, significance, celebration and more ) International Youth Day is celebrated annually on August 12.(Freepik)

International Youth Day 2024 Date and Theme

International Youth Day is celebrated every year on August 12, and this year, it falls on a Monday. The theme for this year is "From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development." This theme highlights the intersection of youth, digital innovation, and sustainable development, emphasising the crucial role young people play in using digital technologies to drive sustainable progress.

International Youth Day 2024 History

In 1965, the United Nations General Assembly initiated a program aimed at engaging young adults. They supported the Declaration on Promoting Peace, Mutual Respect, and Understanding among Youth and started allocating resources to empower young people. This included recognizing emerging leaders and providing them with the tools needed to address global challenges. In 1999, the UNGC approved the recommendation from the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth, leading to the establishment of International Youth Day. The first commemoration of this day took place on August 12, 2000.

Significance of International Youth Day

International Youth Day is highly significant as it offers a chance to recognise and celebrate the valuable qualities of young people and their potential to shape the future of nations. It also serves as a reminder of the challenges youth face globally, such as educational barriers, limited access to healthcare, and economic instability. The day encourages collaborative efforts to address these issues and highlights the importance of empowering young people and providing them with the necessary resources for their development.