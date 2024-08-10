When is Tulsidas Jayanti 2024? Know date, timing, history, significance, celebration and more

Tulsidas Jayanti is a celebration dedicated to Goswami Tulsidas, a revered Hindu saint, poet, and illustrious author of the Ramcharitmanas. Observed annually on his birth anniversary, this occasion honours the spiritual legacy he left behind. Tulsidas was born on Saptami Tithi of Shukla Paksha during the sacred month of Shravan, making Tulsidas Jayanti a significant event, typically observed on the 7th day of this month, which usually occurs in July or August. His monumental contribution to Hindi literature, especially through the Ramcharitmanas, which narrates the divine story of Lord Rama in the Awadhi language, has left an indelible mark on Indian culture and devotion. From date to history, scroll down to know more. (Also read: Lion’s Gate Portal 2024: Tailored rituals and affirmations for every zodiac sign to maximise this cosmic opportunity ) Tulsidas Jayanti will be celebrated on August 11 this year.(shutterstock)

Tulsidas Jayanti 2024 Date and Timings

This year, the 527th birth anniversary of Tulsidas will be observed on Sunday, August 11. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the occasion are as follows:

Saptami Tithi Begins - 05:44 AM on August 11, 2024

Saptami Tithi Ends - 07:55 AM on August 12, 2024

Tulsidas Jayanti 2024 History

Born in 1532 CE in Rajapur, Uttar Pradesh, Tulsidas is celebrated not just as a poet but as a spiritual luminary believed to be a reincarnation of Maharishi Valmiki, the original composer of the Ramayana. Tulsidas' most renowned work, the Ramcharitmanas, is an epic poem that eloquently narrates the life and virtues of Lord Rama. By writing in the vernacular Awadhi dialect, Tulsidas made the divine tale of Rama accessible to the common people, allowing them to connect deeply with the story in their own language. This poetic rendition of the Ramayana is not only a spiritual guide but also a literary masterpiece, standing alongside Valmiki's original Sanskrit text in reverence and importance.

In addition to the Ramcharitmanas, Tulsidas authored several other significant works, including the Hanuman Chalisa, a widely revered devotional hymn dedicated to Lord Hanuman, as well as Vinay Patrika, Dohavali, and Kavitavali. His writings are marked by their simplicity, deep devotion, and timeless wisdom, making them universally relatable and cherished across generations.

Tulsidas Jayanti 2024 Celebrations

On Tulsidas Jayanti, people honour the legacy of Goswami Tulsidas by immersing themselves in his literary works, particularly the Ramcharitmanas, which they listen to at homes and temples. Many devotees also visit temples dedicated to Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman to offer prayers. Several temples across India house idols of Tulsidas Ji, where special ceremonies are held in his honour.

Devotees often engage in acts of charity, making donations, and feeding the needy and Brahmins on this auspicious day. Additionally, people organize Ramayana Path—a ritual reading of the Ramayana—where they worship Lord Rama and Hanuman and then share the blessed prasad with everyone, fostering a spirit of devotion and community.