Tulsidas Jayanti is observed on the seventh day (saptami) of the bright half of the Hindu month of Shravan which typically falls in July or August according to the Gregorian calendar and the day is significant because it commemorates the birth of the great Hindu poet-saint Goswami Tulsidas who made a profound contribution to Hindu literature through his poetic works, particularly the “Ramcharitmanas”, an epic that retells the story of Rama in the Awadhi language, making it accessible to a broader audience. This significant day is celebrated with reverence and devotion by Hindus, especially those who hold Rama and Tulsidas in high esteem. Tulsidas Jayanti 2023: 10 popular quotes and dohe by Tulsidas on his birth anniversary (Photo by Twitter/vianetmedia)

Born in the early 16th century in present-day Uttar Pradesh, India, Tulsidas is celebrated for his profound contributions to religious literature including the "Hanuman Chalisa" which is also believed to have been written by him. Thought to be a reincarnation of the saint Valmiki, who wrote the first "Ramayana" and was a Hindu poet, Tulsidas' poetry and writings are characterised by their spiritual depth, devotion to Rama and a focus on moral and ethical values.

His impactful verses, teachings and literary creations continue to inspire people seeking spiritual wisdom and a deeper connection with divinity but whatever is known about Tulsidas comes from his contemporary Nabhadas' "Bhaktamal" and Priyadas' "Bhaktirasbodhini", which is a commentary on “Bhaktamal.” This year, Tulsidas Jayanti is being observed on August 23, 2023.

Known for their spiritual wisdom and devotion to Lord Rama, Tulsidas' couplets continue to inspire people across the world. On Tulsidas' birth anniversary, here are 10 popular quotes and dohe by the renowned Hindu poet-saint from India:

"रघुपति राघव राजाराम, पतित पावन सीताराम।"

(Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram, Patit Pavan Sita Ram.)

Translation: Lord Rama, the King of the Raghu dynasty, is the purifier of the fallen, and Sita Ram's name.

2. "जो दीन के हित रूपी करि धारी।"

(Jo deen ke hit roopi kari dhari.)

Translation: He who takes the form of what is beneficial for the humble and needy.

3. "सत्यम अमर्यादितम नाम।"

(Satyam amaryaditam naam.)

Translation: Truth is beyond limits.

4. "बिनय करत कूकरत चितै भवानीं।"

(Binay karat kookarat chitai bhavani.)

Translation: With devotion and humility, remember Goddess Bhavani (a form of Durga).

5. "सुखसन्देश तुलसी गायौ, जितेंद्रिय धरि विजितेन्द्रिय चुबायौ।"

(Sukh sandesh Tulsī gāyo, jitendriya dhari vijitendriya chubāyo.)

Translation: Tulsidas conveys the message of happiness, having conquered his senses.

6. "बिनती करत मराठा जोई।"

(Binati karat maratha joi.)

Translation: Pray with utmost devotion.

7. "कृपा कटाक्ष तव प्राण जाय।"

(Kripa kataaksha tav praan jaay.)

Translation: A mere glance of your grace can save one's life.

8. "साधु रूप कर जीवन उधारण कांपू।"

(Saadhu roop kar jeevan udhaaran kaampu.)

Translation: The life is uplifted by adopting a saintly character.

9. "सुनत दुनु भाग्य आपदानु।"

(Sunat dunu bhagya aapadaanu.)

Translation: Listening to both sides of a story is good fortune.

10. "रघुबीर बिन ना मांगौँ चानौं।"

(Raghubeer bin naa maango chaanau.)

Translation: Without the grace of Lord Rama, do not ask for anything else.