Independence Day 2024: Decor ideas to try with your kids

India attained freedom from 250 years of tyrannical British rule on 15th August 1947. Independence Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm and pride every year to honour the country’s courageous journey toward freedom. It serves as a tribute to the freedom fighters who bravely stood against the oppressive colonial rule, enduring intense hardships and sacrificing their lives for the nation. Independence Day reminds us of our shared history of struggle and the spirit of brotherhood that unites us. Splash the colours of Independence Day in your home. (Pinterest)

Decorate your home to instill a sense of patriotism and feel proud to be an Indian. Involve your kids in decorating your home and share patriotic stories with them to develop a sense of pride and understanding of the Independence Day celebration. This will help inculcate a cultural reverence towards Indian history and traditions, preparing them to become better Indian citizens in the future.

ALSO READ: Fourth Sawan Somvar Vrat 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, significance, puja rituals and all you need to know

Tri-colour palette

Every decor element needs these three colours.(Pinterest)

It’s a no-brainer to align the décor colour palette with the colours of the Indian flag—saffron, white, and dark green. These colours should be the highlight of the home, with every décor item, whether store-bought or handmade, reflecting the spirit of the day. This approach adds a more immersive and vibrant energy, uniting the diverse communities and cultures represented by these three colours. This colour combination embodies our national identity, so don’t shy away from fully embracing these hues.

DIY crafts

Go creative with paper cutouts and origami.(Pinterest)

Channel your inner artist and try your hand at paper decorations. Using the base colours of the Indian flag, cut shapes of flying birds or butterflies from coloured chart papers. Birds are free-spirited and embody the spirit of the festive day. You can stick them on the wall or suspend them from a wire hanging from the ceiling. Flowers are also a popular choice, versatile enough to complement various décor styles. If you want to elevate the decor, consider mixing and matching coloured cutouts for a more nuanced and elaborate display. Additionally, you can incorporate the national animal, the tiger, and the national bird, the peacock, with accents of the tricolour. With origami papers, you can create a wide array of beautiful designs through folding and crumpling. Hang these creations on your walls for a personal touch. DIY crafts showcase the effort put into them and enhance the Independence Day celebration.

ALSO READ: International Youth Day 2024: What is the theme for this year? Know date, history, significance and more

Balloons

Balloons are traditional decors, but never fail to bring the festive vibe.(Pinterest)

Balloons are a go-to for any celebratory occasion. If you’re aiming for simple yet effective décor, balloons are perfect for decorating homes and radiating the festive spirit with minimal effort. Choose balloons in the tricolour palette, and organise them in clusters around the house, or create balloon arches to frame doorways and windows. For more attention to detail, you can stick patriotic messages on the balloons or add small Indian flags to the strings.

Indian Flag

Incorporate Indian flags into your home decor. (Pinterest)

Indian flag is a must on Independence Day. Spruce up your home with Independence Day flags. Go creative and express your personal touch with how you incorporate the flags. Arrange small flags in flower pots or vases. You could also drape a large flag across a prominent wall or balcony. Use flag-themed cushions, tablecloths, or paper garlands for a more unique and subtle approach.

Rangoli

Rangoli is a traditional art that goes great with the theme.(Pinterest)

Celebrate the traditional way with Rangoli. Make Rangoli outside or inside your home with the vibrant tricolor. The design elements can be any significant motif of India, from simple ones like flowers, peacocks, tigers, an Indian map, or a flag, to advanced and intricate illustrations of Bharat Mata or freedom fighters. This traditional art helps us connect better and express our respect for the special day.

Flowers

Floral decorations are a fresh touch to the Independence Day decor.(Pinterest)

With fresh flowers, decorate your doors with wreaths and tabletops with flowers in simple vases. Alternatively, you can also string them on the wall or alongside the table. For the flowers, you’ll be able to find easily in your garden or local florist: for orange, you have the evergreen marigold; for white, the jasmine; and for green, you can add a stem of lush green leaves. However, if you wish to make your floral decorations last longer, opt for artificial decorations.

ALSO READ: Yoga asanas for weight loss and weight management: 7 exercises to burn calories, achieve healthy weight