Fourth Sawan Somvar Vrat 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, significance, puja rituals and all you need to know

The month of Sawan holds great significance in Hinduism and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. During this month, devotees fast and worship Lord Shiva to seek his blessings. This year, the month of Shravan began on July 22 and will end on August 19, with five Sawan Somwars (Mondays). Mondays during Shravan are particularly important, and many people observe fasts on these days. The month is celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm in states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. From date, shubh muhurat to puja rituals, scroll down to know more. (Also read: This Sawan Somwar morning, try this time-saving samak fried rice for working professionals. Recipe inside ) The fourth Sawan Somvar vrat in 2024 is a significant day for Lord Shiva devotees.(Pixabay)

Fourth Sawan Somvar Vrat 2024 Date and Timings

The fourth Sawan Somvar vrat falls on Monday, August 12. The Saptami Tithi will last until 7:55 AM, and on this special day, the Swati Nakshatra will be in effect until 8:23 AM, after which the Vishakha Nakshatra will begin.

Fourth Sawan Somwar 2024 Significance

The month of Shravan holds immense religious significance for Hindus, and the Mondays (Somwars) that fall within this month are particularly important. Devotees of Lord Shiva observe fasts from dawn to dusk and engage in various rituals to seek his blessings. These rituals often include performing Rudrabhishekam, offering special items to Lord Shiva, chanting mantras and stotrams, and reciting the Shiv Maha Purana. Some devotees also meditate during this time, as it is considered a powerful period for spiritual upliftment.

Fourth Sawan Somwar 2024 Puja Rituals

Devotees begin their day by waking up early and taking a sacred bath before starting the puja rituals. After cleaning the home, devotees place an idol of Lord Shiva on a wooden plank. They light a diya with desi ghee and incense sticks, then chant Vedic mantras dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The Sawan Somwar Katha is recited, followed by a visit to the temple to perform Abhishekam on the Shivalingam using five key items: milk, curd, honey, sugar powder, and ghee. Offerings like bel patra, dhatura, flowers or garlands, itra, and akshat are then presented to the Shivalingam.

After the Abhishekam, a diya with desi ghee is lit in front of the Shivalingam, along with incense sticks. Married women perform the gathbandhan of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for the well-being of their husbands, while unmarried women do so to seek a desired partner. The ritual concludes with an aarti, and in the evening, devotees break their fast with sattvik food.