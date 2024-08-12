 This Sawan Somwar morning, try this time-saving samak fried rice for working professionals. Recipe inside - Hindustan Times
Monday, Aug 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
This Sawan Somwar morning, try this time-saving samak fried rice for working professionals. Recipe inside

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Aug 12, 2024 06:00 AM IST

This morning, try this easy-to-make samak fried recipe. It is a perfect dish for working professionals looking for lunch options to cook in the morning.

Monday mornings can sometimes be overwhelming. After a weekend of relaxation, as we prepare to join back the grind, getting ready for the office can seem like a monumental task. Working professionals, who are living alone, have only a few hours early in the morning, and in this time, they not only have to get ready and organise everything they need for the first day of the week, but they also have to cook their breakfast and lunch. So, we decided to curate a time-saving samak fried rice recipe you can make in the morning.

An easy-to-make Samak fried rice.(HT Photo)
An easy-to-make Samak fried rice.(HT Photo)

(Also Read | Busy office mornings? This puffed rice upma is the quick and healthy breakfast you need. Check out easy recipe inside)

Samak Fried Rice recipe

Ingredients

Samak rice – 100g

Red bell peppers – 10g

Yellow bell peppers – 10g

Green bell peppers – 10g

Carrots – 15g

Rock salt – To taste

Black pepper – 5g

Coriander – 5g

Sunflower oil – 5g

Method

Boil the samak rice for 6 minutes in a large saucepan. Once cooked, strain off the excess water and keep it aside.

Add oil to a wok, and once hot, add the carrots and bell peppers in and stir fry for 30 seconds.

Add the rice, rock salt, black pepper, and coriander to the veggies and toss until it all mixes together.

Serve in a bowl.

(Recipe by Chef Navneet Singh, executive chef, ITC Rajputana)

Sawan Somwar today

Today, August 12, is the fourth and the second last Sawan Somwar vrat of the Sawan month. This recipe is an excellent option for working professionals who are observing the Sawan Somwar fasts or who enjoy having healthy lunch options in the office. Moreover, you don't need a lot of time to prepare the ingredients and cook the dish. So, you can quickly cook this in the morning and carry it to the office for lunch.

What is Sawan Somwar

Sawan or Shravan month holds much significance for the Hindu religion. This year, it began on July 22 and will end on August 19. During the festival, Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati's devotees worship them and observe fasts (known as Sawan Somwar vrat) to seek their blessings.

News / Lifestyle / Recipes / This Sawan Somwar morning, try this time-saving samak fried rice for working professionals. Recipe inside
