Sunday, Aug 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Busy office mornings? This puffed rice upma is the quick and healthy breakfast you need. Check out easy recipe inside

ByAdrija Dey, New Delhi
Aug 11, 2024 06:00 AM IST

Don’t let the morning rush make you skip breakfast. Kickstart your day with this easy and delicious puffed rice upma recipe.

A typical officegoer's morning is nothing short of a race against time. With the ticking clock breathing down on their necks, they rush to get ready and finish their essential morning chores. Amid the morning chaos, breakfast is sidelined and most of the time skipped. Ditching breakfast over a cup of coffee is unhealthy, depriving the body of essential nutrients to kickstart the day. This may lead to decreased energy levels, difficulty concentrating, and even severe headaches. Additionally, it can disrupt metabolism and contribute to weight gain. A healthy and hearty breakfast is essential for starting the day on a positive note.

Puffed rice makes every meal crunchy and hearty.(Pinterest)
Puffed rice makes every meal crunchy and hearty.(Pinterest)

Try this unconventional yet easy-to-make-upma, made from puffed rice which is a versatile ingredient and can be incorporated into many breakfast and snack dishes, offering a swift solution for busy mornings. Popular in India, it's a key component in beloved street food dishes like Bhel Puri.

Ingredients

Puffed rice

Oil

Mustard seeds

Cumin seeds

Curry leaves

Ginger

Raw Peanuts

Onion

Green Chillies

Green peas

Turmeric powder

Tomato

Lemon juice

Coriander leaves

Salt

Method

  1. Take 2-3 cups of puffed rice and keep it aside.
  2. Heat one tablespoon oil on medium flame, and in the pan add mustard seeds and let them pop. Now, toss in ½ teaspoon cumin seed and ¼ cup raw peanuts. Let them roast until the peanuts become crispy and get a roasted texture.
  3. After the peanuts are roasted, now add 1 grated ginger, 1 finely chopped onion, 2 green chilies, curry leaves, and salt as per taste. Saute until the onions become golden brown. Now add, ¼ cup green peas, ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder, and 1 chopped tomato. Mix them well and let them cook for 5 minutes for the tomatoes to become soft and tender.
  4. Finally transfer the puffed rice into the pan, with coriander leaves and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice. Stir everything well and serve it with tea.

(Recipe by Divya Shivaraman)

News / Lifestyle / Recipes / Busy office mornings? This puffed rice upma is the quick and healthy breakfast you need. Check out easy recipe inside
