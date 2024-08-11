Busy office mornings? This puffed rice upma is the quick and healthy breakfast you need. Check out easy recipe inside

A typical officegoer's morning is nothing short of a race against time. With the ticking clock breathing down on their necks, they rush to get ready and finish their essential morning chores. Amid the morning chaos, breakfast is sidelined and most of the time skipped. Ditching breakfast over a cup of coffee is unhealthy, depriving the body of essential nutrients to kickstart the day. This may lead to decreased energy levels, difficulty concentrating, and even severe headaches. Additionally, it can disrupt metabolism and contribute to weight gain. A healthy and hearty breakfast is essential for starting the day on a positive note.

Puffed rice makes every meal crunchy and hearty.(Pinterest)