Busy office mornings? This puffed rice upma is the quick and healthy breakfast you need. Check out easy recipe inside
Don’t let the morning rush make you skip breakfast. Kickstart your day with this easy and delicious puffed rice upma recipe.
A typical officegoer's morning is nothing short of a race against time. With the ticking clock breathing down on their necks, they rush to get ready and finish their essential morning chores. Amid the morning chaos, breakfast is sidelined and most of the time skipped. Ditching breakfast over a cup of coffee is unhealthy, depriving the body of essential nutrients to kickstart the day. This may lead to decreased energy levels, difficulty concentrating, and even severe headaches. Additionally, it can disrupt metabolism and contribute to weight gain. A healthy and hearty breakfast is essential for starting the day on a positive note.
Try this unconventional yet easy-to-make-upma, made from puffed rice which is a versatile ingredient and can be incorporated into many breakfast and snack dishes, offering a swift solution for busy mornings. Popular in India, it's a key component in beloved street food dishes like Bhel Puri.
ALSO READ: Love bhindi as much as Priyanka Chopra? Spice up your meals with these 5 unique bhindi recipes from around the world
Ingredients
Puffed rice
Oil
Mustard seeds
Cumin seeds
Curry leaves
Ginger
Raw Peanuts
Onion
Green Chillies
Green peas
Turmeric powder
Tomato
Lemon juice
Coriander leaves
Salt
ALSO READ: 'I scream every time it's lunch': Google employee shows what Google's canteen in Gurgaon offers
Method
- Take 2-3 cups of puffed rice and keep it aside.
- Heat one tablespoon oil on medium flame, and in the pan add mustard seeds and let them pop. Now, toss in ½ teaspoon cumin seed and ¼ cup raw peanuts. Let them roast until the peanuts become crispy and get a roasted texture.
- After the peanuts are roasted, now add 1 grated ginger, 1 finely chopped onion, 2 green chilies, curry leaves, and salt as per taste. Saute until the onions become golden brown. Now add, ¼ cup green peas, ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder, and 1 chopped tomato. Mix them well and let them cook for 5 minutes for the tomatoes to become soft and tender.
- Finally transfer the puffed rice into the pan, with coriander leaves and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice. Stir everything well and serve it with tea.
(Recipe by Divya Shivaraman)
ALSO READ: Selena Gomez approves watermelon sandwiches; Here's how to make the viral Instagram, TikTok food trend
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.