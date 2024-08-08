Selena Gomez approves watermelon sandwiches; Here's how to make the viral Instagram, TikTok food trend

Food cravings can be very weird, ask the nearest pregnant woman. And when the craving strikes, sometimes you just have to give in. Sandwiches have been having their moment in the sun on social media. This duality of reasons has led to a new trend - watermelon sandwiches. Watermelon sandwiches are trending (unsplash)

Food influencer Linda (@linder_surprise) might have shared her “newest summer obsession” sometime in May this year, however, it has caught on as several other content creators are also jumping on this trend. They are either recreating her recipe or sharing their own versions of this fruity delight.

A cross-section of the viral watermelon sandwich(instagram)

An unexpected twist to this trend came when songwriter and music producer Benny Blanco also hopped on the bandwagon. He created a watermelon sandwich with pickles, cheese, fresh basil leaves and balsamic vinegar drizzled on it. Fueling this craze was the surprise appearance of his girlfriend, singer-actor Selena Gomez. With apprehension clearly written all over her face, she gave his whacky experiment a try. “I don’t think I will like this, but I love watermelons,” said Gomez, while Blanco urged her to eat it.