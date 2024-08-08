 Selena Gomez approves watermelon sandwiches; Here's how to make the viral Instagram, TikTok food trend - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Selena Gomez approves watermelon sandwiches; Here's how to make the viral Instagram, TikTok food trend

ByAbigail banerji
Aug 08, 2024 06:05 PM IST

With celebs like Benny Blanco and his girlfriend giving a thumbs to watermelon caprese sandwiches, here is how to make it at home

Food cravings can be very weird, ask the nearest pregnant woman. And when the craving strikes, sometimes you just have to give in. Sandwiches have been having their moment in the sun on social media. This duality of reasons has led to a new trend - watermelon sandwiches.

Watermelon sandwiches are trending (unsplash)
Watermelon sandwiches are trending (unsplash)

Food influencer Linda (@linder_surprise) might have shared her “newest summer obsession” sometime in May this year, however, it has caught on as several other content creators are also jumping on this trend. They are either recreating her recipe or sharing their own versions of this fruity delight.

A cross-section of the viral watermelon sandwich(instagram)
A cross-section of the viral watermelon sandwich(instagram)

An unexpected twist to this trend came when songwriter and music producer Benny Blanco also hopped on the bandwagon. He created a watermelon sandwich with pickles, cheese, fresh basil leaves and balsamic vinegar drizzled on it. Fueling this craze was the surprise appearance of his girlfriend, singer-actor Selena Gomez. With apprehension clearly written all over her face, she gave his whacky experiment a try. “I don’t think I will like this, but I love watermelons,” said Gomez, while Blanco urged her to eat it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Foodies / Selena Gomez approves watermelon sandwiches; Here's how to make the viral Instagram, TikTok food trend
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On