Watermelon Day: Try these watermelon recipes to enjoy the fruit during monsoon

With Watermelon Day tomorrow, it's time to celebrate this refreshing fruit during the monsoon season too. The red juicy fruit is beloved across the world for its sweet taste and juiciness so much so that several countries have age-old traditions to celebrate it. On Watermelon Day, the United States has seed-spitting contests and watermelon carving competitions. Japan, on the other hand, takes part in Suikawari, where a blindfolded person hits a watermelon like a piñata, hoping to split it. Watermelon feta salad is a staple of Greek cuisine, combining the sweetness of watermelon with the saltiness and creaminess of feta cheese(Photo: Instagram)

Packed with vitamins A, B6 and C, this versatile fruit can be enjoyed in savoury as well as sweet dishes. While it is a sure-shot favorite during summers, this Watermelon Day try out these innovative recipes to enjoy this hydrating fruit even in the monsoon.

Watermelon Halwa

Watermelon halwa can be enjoyed during monsoon too(Photo: Shutterstock)

Popular in South India, watermelon is added to the classic Indian dessert for a hearty and flavourful dish. Simply, blend watermelon cubes to make watermelon pulp and cook it using ghee. Once the puree is thick, mix it with cooked semolina and enjoy this unique dessert.

Watermelon Sabzi

The sweetness of the watermelon balances out the spicy notes of the sabzi, making for a tasty main course(Photo: Instagram)

The hard outer rind of watermelon is used to make a delicious sabzi, a specialty dish from Rajasthan. It is cooked with various spices such as cumin, mustard seeds, turmeric, and chilli powder, along with onions and tomatoes to create a savoury curry. The sweetness of the watermelon balances out the spicy notes of the sabzi, making for a tasty main course. Executive chef Shivneet Pohoja of IT Maurya, New Delhi, explains that the watermelon rind acts as a sponge, soaking up all the goodness of the curry it is cooked in.

Watermelon Soup

The traditional Spanish soup called Gazpacho is often made with watermelon(Photo: Instagram)

Gazpacho, a traditional Spanish soup, is often made with watermelon. While initially served cold, over the years, recipes have been modified to serve this hearty soup both hot and cold, making it the perfect comfort dish all year round. Corporate chef Tarun Shetty, of Zoreko, says, “To make a satisfying gazpacho, blend watermelon flesh with items such as bell pepper, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, garlic, and herbs. Add olive oil, salt, and pepper for seasoning.”

Watermelon Feta Salad

Watermelon feta salad is a staple of Greek cuisine, combining the sweetness of watermelon with the saltiness and creaminess of feta cheese(Photo: Instagram)

A classic dish served all over the world, this refreshing salad’s origins are unknown but hypothesised to be Mediterranean. This salad is a staple of Greek cuisine, combining the sweetness of watermelon with the saltiness and creaminess of feta cheese. Add in some olives, mint leaves, olive oil and balsamic vinegar for a light, healthy, flavourful dish.

Small side dishes

To make the perfect chaat, sprinkle some chaat masala black pepper and salt on top of watermelon chunks and serve with nuts or lentils(Photo: Instagram)

Watermelon side dishes such as raita and chaat are also delicious alternatives. For raita, simply add small watermelon slices for a complementary sweetness to the tangy taste. To make the perfect chaat, sprinkle some chaat masala black pepper and salt on top of watermelon chunks and serve with nuts or lentils.

The possibilities are endless with this fruit. Chef Prakash Yadav, Executive Chef at Courtyard by Marriott Goa Colva, shares that watermelon pairs best with salty and tangy flavours and can also be combined with creamy or crunchy textures. He advises, “Fresh herbs such as mint, basil, cilantro and parsley can elevate watermelon dishes by adding aromatic and flavour complexity. Just before serving, add herbs to maintain their freshness and vibrant flavour.” Chef Daya Shanker Chaubey, Executive Chef, Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort also advises, “Add watermelon to the dish towards the end of cooking time to preserve its texture and flavour.”