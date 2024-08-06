New summer cocktail to try: Pina Corona

From get-togethers to poolside lazing, there's an uber cool new trend of cocktail called Pina Corona going viral. It is basically a fusion of two familiar flavours: Corona beer and Pina Colada. This breathtakingly refreshing DIY cocktail is a symphony of flavours. Pina Corona is a breathtakingly refreshing DIY cocktail which is a symphony of flavours

The Pina Corona's surprising ‘sweet meets refreshing’ twist is an ideal combination of crisp Mexican beer Corona and traditional sweetness of Puerto Rico's national drink, Pina Colada; made by mixing rum, coconut cream, and pineapple juice into an icy beverage.

Roku Industry Icon awardee and country's top mixologist, Yangdup Lama, acknowledged the impact of social media in driving the trends in world of mixology. "Social media definitely plays a role in popularising cocktails due to the noise generated," he says.

“It's certainly trending because it has Corona and additionally is new and experimental, but I'm not sure if it translates well to bars where people have to buy it," Lama remarked on TikTok's latest obsession.

Sonali Mullick, Head of Operations and Mixologist at Bayroute and Hitchki explained how the increased awareness and willingness to experiment has pushed the boundaries of cocktail culture. “The Piña Corona is an interesting concoction finally getting recognition, all thanks to social media," she says.

“Bartenders have always loved experimenting with flavors and fusions," she explains, “but earlier, they had to wait for adventurous customers. Now, with social media, guests are informed and ready for innovation.”

What goes behind crafting a perfect Pina Corona:

Rum selection: The type of rum plays a vital role in this poolside drink. "A lighter rum is always better," Lama advises. This complements the pineapple and coconut flavours without overpowering them.

Sonali Mullick adds, “Their mild flavour profile allows the other ingredients to shine.” All you have to do is add two ounces of it straight to half a bottle of Corona, then top it off with one ounce of coconut cream and pineapple juice to your preferred sweetness level. Lastly, just tip the bottle upside down and back a few times, covering the top with your thumb, to combine the ingredients without making a frothy mess.

Finding the perfect balance:

Striking the right balance between sweetness and tartness is key. Lama warns, “The ideal ratio between coconut cream and pineapple juice is 1:2, or 1:3 at most." Mullick adds, “Usually the thumb rule in Beertails is at least 3 quarters of the Cocktail should be beer. One has to reduce the recipe of the Pina Colada and then add the beer. Add more pineapple juice if you have a sweet tooth.”

How much pineapple juice is too much:

Sonali Mullick explains, “In Pina Corona, pineapple juice is mainly substituted with beer. A 60 ml juice is required to keep the flavour intact. Too much of it will make the cocktail too sweet.”

Do it like a pro:

Dry-shake the rum, coconut cream, and pineapple juice in a different cocktail tin. Lama advices to mind the alcohol and keep it within 60 ml for a balanced drink along with using good quality ice. The mixture should then be poured into the Corona bottle using a funnel and you're all set to tackle the afternoon heat in style.

The Pina Corona might be a social media darling, but beer cocktails, or "beertails" as Sonali Mullick calls them, are nothing new. There are countless other "twisted and fusion cocktails" that bartenders create which are waiting to be discovered.