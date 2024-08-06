'I scream every time it's lunch': Google employee shows what Google's canteen in Gurgaon offers

A Google employee has shared a glimpse into the search engine giant's canteen at its Gurgaon office, showing the various food options as well as different cuisines on offer, all for free. A sign is displayed on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, California, on Sept. 24, 2019 (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Parleen Ranhotra, a Google employee based in Gurgaon shared on an Instagram reel titled, “What I eat as a Google employee,” mouthwatering clips of the meals served to employees, with a caption reading, “Google serves all day every day.”

Ranhotra shared that Google has a “plate of the day” every day and that it was a ramen bowl on that day.

"I literally scream every time it's lunch because look at the selection," she said. Her plate went on to be piled with tandoori roti, mutton shammi kebab, salad, along with a bowl of chicken ramen.

This was then topped with a jar of tiramisu jar and a dark chocolate gelato for dessert.

On top of it all, Ranhotra said that she has no qualms when it came to recording food videos at the Google canteen in front of her managers.

Google is well known for offering an impressive range of food for its employees all over the globe, all for free.

Similarly Bengaluru-based illustrator Alicia Souza revealed last year that Google also offers snack drawers for employees, when she visited Google's office.

Souza shared pictures showing that each drawer was filled with a different snack, including almond brittle, chocolates, chewing gum, different kinds of biscuits, cup noodles, various kinds of chips and more.