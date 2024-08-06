Infosys' ₹32,000-crore tax demand not to be relaxed by government: Report
The tax demand on Infosys is in accordance to GST rules and the company has sought ten days to submit its response after meeting tax officials.
The government is not considering any relaxation over the ₹32,000-crore tax demand it sent to Infosys Ltd, news agency Reuters citing sources in the know. The tax demand on Infosys is in accordance to GST rules and the company has sought ten days to submit its response after meeting tax officials, the report claimed. This comes after CNBC-TV18 reported that Infosys had sought 10 days to reply to the pre-show cause notice after a meeting with Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) Bengaluru on August 5.
Read more: Elon Musk's X is closing San Francisco office where Twitter was founded in 2006
Last week GST authorities slapped a ₹32,403 crore notice on Infosys for services availed by the company from its overseas branches for five years starting 2017. The company said that the ‘pre-show cause’ notice is not applicable on expenses mentioned. It said that GST payments are eligible for credit or refund against export of IT services.
Read more: JioFinance app can now be used for making payments in Paris: Here's how
“Infosys has paid all its GST dues and is fully in compliance with the central and state regulations on this matter,” the company said earlier.
Read more: Marico in crisis as Bangladesh business may get hit, shares fall over 4%
Apex IT body Nasscom also said that the latest tax demand reflects a lack of understanding of the industry’s operating model and asserted that government circulars issued based on recommendations of the GST Council must be honoured.
The Hindustan Times YouTube channel now has 7 million subscribers. We thank our viewers for their support. Follow the channel for exclusive video news on politics, sports, entertainment & more. Click here.See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.