 JioFinance app can now be used for making payments in Paris: Here's how - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

JioFinance app can now be used for making payments in Paris: Here's how

ByHT News Desk
Aug 06, 2024 11:20 AM IST

Using JioFinance app, you can now make international payments for buying tickets to visit the Eiffel Tower through its official website, La Tour Eiffel.

Reliance arm Jio Financial Services Ltd announced entry of the JioFinance app in Paris in order to assist Indian travelers to transact digitally, the company said. Using JioFinance app, you can now make international payments for buying tickets to visit the Eiffel Tower through its official website, La Tour Eiffel. You can also use the app for in-store shopping at the iconic Parisian department store, Galeries Lafayette Paris Hausmann, the company said.

JioFinance app will be experienced through an experience center inside ‘India House’ which has been conceptualised by Reliance Foundation.
JioFinance app will be experienced through an experience center inside ‘India House’ which has been conceptualised by Reliance Foundation.

Read more: Elon Musk's X is closing San Francisco office where Twitter was founded in 2006

What JioFinance said on its new international move?

"Designed for frictionless navigation, JioFinance aims to offer a refined digital experience for all Indians at every step of their financial journey. The app caters to users across levels of familiarity with financial technology, ensuring effortless money management at their fingertips," it said.

Read more: Marico in crisis as Bangladesh business may get hit, shares fall over 4%

How will the JioFinance app function?

The app will be experienced through an experience center inside ‘India House’ which has been conceptualised by Reliance Foundation, in partnership with the Indian Olympic Association. JioFinance has partnered with Visa which is the official payments partner of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Read more: Foreign investors sell shares worth over 10,000 crore- highest since June 4

The company said in a release, "Designed for frictionless navigation, JioFinance aims to offer a refined digital experience for all Indians at every step of their financial journey. The app caters to users across levels of familiarity with financial technology, ensuring effortless money management on their fingertips."

The JioFinance app was launched in May this year. The app offers digital banking with a comprehensive user-friendly interface, insurance advisory, expert guidance on insurance products and more.

The Hindustan Times YouTube channel now has 7 million subscribers. We thank our viewers for their support. Follow the channel for exclusive video news on politics, sports, entertainment & more. Click here.

See more

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Business / JioFinance app can now be used for making payments in Paris: Here's how
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On