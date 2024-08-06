JioFinance app can now be used for making payments in Paris: Here's how

Reliance arm Jio Financial Services Ltd announced entry of the JioFinance app in Paris in order to assist Indian travelers to transact digitally, the company said. Using JioFinance app, you can now make international payments for buying tickets to visit the Eiffel Tower through its official website, La Tour Eiffel. You can also use the app for in-store shopping at the iconic Parisian department store, Galeries Lafayette Paris Hausmann, the company said. JioFinance app will be experienced through an experience center inside ‘India House’ which has been conceptualised by Reliance Foundation.

What JioFinance said on its new international move?

"Designed for frictionless navigation, JioFinance aims to offer a refined digital experience for all Indians at every step of their financial journey. The app caters to users across levels of familiarity with financial technology, ensuring effortless money management at their fingertips," it said.

How will the JioFinance app function?

The app will be experienced through an experience center inside ‘India House’ which has been conceptualised by Reliance Foundation, in partnership with the Indian Olympic Association. JioFinance has partnered with Visa which is the official payments partner of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

The JioFinance app was launched in May this year. The app offers digital banking with a comprehensive user-friendly interface, insurance advisory, expert guidance on insurance products and more.