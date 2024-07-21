Sawan 2024 start and end date; know Shravan calendar, history, significance, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, samagri

Sawan 2024: The month of Sawan or Shravan is set to begin soon. It is also marked as the onset of monsoon in India. An auspicious festival for Hindus, Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati's devotees worship them and observe fasts (vrat) to seek their blessings. They keep the vrat, also known as Sawan Somwar, on Mondays during the Sawan month. Lord Shiva is offered panchamrit, jaggery, bhuna chana, bel patra, datura, milk, rice, and Chandan, among other things. Know the start and end date, history, significance, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and more here: (Also Read | Guru Purnima 2024: Send wishes, images, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to your gurus on Guru Purnima) Sawan 2024: Know the start and end date, Shravan calendar, history, significance, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, and samagri. (Freepik)

Sawan 2024 start and end date:

According to Drik Panchang, Sawan begins on July 22 and ends on August 19 this year. This means Sawan will be observed for 29 days, during which there will be five Mondays. There will be five Sawan Somwar's this year, and devotees can observe the fast on these days:

Shravan Calendar

July 22, 2024 - Sawan Begins (First Shravan Somwar vrat)

July 29, 2024 - Second Shravan Somwar vrat

August 5, 2024 - Third Shravan Somwar vrat

August 12, 2024 - Fourth Shravan Somwar vrat

August 19, 2024 - Sawan ends (Last or fifth Shravan Somwar vrat)

In other states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Sawan will begin on August 5 and end on September 3.

Sawan 2024: Shravan begins on July 22 and ends on August 19 this year. (Isha.Foundation/Instagram)

Sawan 2024 shubh muhurat:

Drik Panchang says Sawan Purnima falls on Monday, August 19. The Abhijeet Muhurat is from 12:04 pm to 12:55 pm on July 22, and the Shravana Nakshatra falls at 10:21 pm on July 22. Meanwhile, the Pratipada tithi will last up to 1:11 pm.

Sawan 2024 history and significance:

According to Indian mythology, the history of Sawan can be traced back to the Samudra Manthan when devas and asuras came together to look for Amrit or elixir of immortality. The churning of the ocean led to the emergence of many things, including jewellery, animals, Goddess Lakshmi, and Dhanvantri. However, when Halahal, a deadly poison, emerged, it led to chaos.

Anyone who came into contact with it started to get destroyed. This led to Lord Brahma and Lord Vishnu asking for Lord Shiva's help. They pleaded with Lord Shiva, who could tolerate this potent poison, to consume it. When he consumed the poison, his body turned blue. Goddess Parvati, worried about the poison spreading to the Lord's entire body, entered his throat and stopped the poison from spreading further. Thus, Lord Shiva came to be known as Neelkanth.

These events took place during the month of Sawan. Therefore, Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati are worshipped this entire month on Monday. Hindus consider Sawan month auspicious because many important festivals are observed during this time. According to Drik Panchang, Kamika Ekadashi, Mangala Gauri Vrats, Hariyali Teej, Nag Panchami, Raksha Bandhan, Narali Purnima, Kalki Jayanti are some of the festivals and fast to observe. Some devotees of Shiva go on Kanwar yatra and visit holy places to offer Gangajal to Lord Shiva.

Sawan 2024 puja vidhi and samagri:

During Sawan Purnima, devotees should worship Lord Shiva, Maa Parvati, Chandra Dev, Shri Hari Vishnu and Maa Laxmi. One can also perform Satyanarayan Puja at their homes. On this day, wake up early, take a bath and collect puja materials like Belpatra, incense, lamp, pure water, flowers, sweets, fruits, and more.

Then, worship Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati and offer them Belpatra, flowers, and fruits. Additionally, light incense sticks and diya. After this, worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu, offering flowers, cowrie shells, and yellow fruits. On Sawan Purnima, after moonrise at night, worship Chandra Dev by offering Arghya and chanting mantras.