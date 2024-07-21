Sawan 2024 festivals full calendar: From Janmashtami to Raksha Bandhan, dates of major festivals

Sawan 2024: Every year, the month of Sawan is observed with a lot of devotion and dedication. The auspicious month is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Many religious activities are performed during this time of the year. The sacred month lasts a full lunar cycle, starting immediately after Ashadh Purnima. During this period, Hindus observe many important festivals. So, as we gear up to observe the Sawan month, check out all the auspicious festivals that take place during this time. According to Drik Panchang, the month of Sawan will start on July 22 this year and will go on till August 19.

Sawan 2024 festivals full calendar:

Sawan Shivratri: Shivratri will be observed on the 14th day of the month of Sawan. This year, Sawan Shivratri falls on August 2.

Nag Panchami: Nag Panchami will be observed on August 9 this year.

Hariyali Teej: Hariyali Teej will be observed on August 7 this year.

Raksha Bandhan: Raksha Bandhan falls on August 19 this year.

Kajari Teej: Kajari Teej, when Hindus celebrate the monsoon season, will be observed on August 22.

Janmashtami: Krishna Janmashtami will be observed on August 26 this year.

Sawan 2024: Dates

According to Drik Panchang, the month of Sawan will start on July 22 this year and will go on till August 19. This year, the month of Sawan will be observed for 29 days. The Sawan Somwar Vrat is considered very auspicious by the devotees of Lord Shiva.

Take a look at the dates of Sawan Somwar for this year:

First Sawan Somwar: July 22

Second Sawan Somwar: July 29

Third Sawan Somwar: August 5

Fourth Sawan Somwar: August 12

Fifth Sawan Somwar: August 19

Sawan 2024: Story and rituals

Sawan Shivratri will be observed on August 2 this year.(Pixabay)

During the churning of the ocean, a lot of valuables, including jewellery, Goddess Lakshmi, and Dhanvantri, emerged. However, a deadly poison called Halahal also emerged from the ocean. Whoever came in contact with the poison got killed immediately. Then Lord Brahma and Lord Vishnu asked for Lord Shiva’s help. Lord Shiva drank the poison and immediately turned blue because of its deadly effect. Then Goddess Parvati went inside his throat and stopped the poison from going further. That’s how Lord Shiva came to be called Neelkanth. These events took place during Sawan.

Several rituals are observed during the month of Sawan. Devotees go for Kanwar Yatra and observe fast on Sawan Somwars. They also worship the Shiva Linga with water, milk and honey. Shiva Kathas are recited, and mantras are chanted to please Lord Shiva and seek his blessings.