Sawan 2024 fasting rules: Dos and don’ts to follow

Sawan 2024: The month of Sawan is considered one of the most auspicious months in the Hindu calendar. The month is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is believed that Samudra Manthan happened during the month of Sawan when a deadly poison emerged during the churning of the ocean. Whoever came in contact with the poison, dead immediately. Lord Brahma and Lord Vishnu asked for Lord Shiva’s help who gulped the poison. However, the poison made her turn blue. Goddess Parvati went inside his throat and stopped the poison from spreading further. Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped in the month of Sawan. This year, Sawan will start on July 22 and will be observed till August 19.(Pixabay)

ALSO READ: Sawan 2024 festivals full calendar: From Janmashtami to Raksha Bandhan, dates of major festivals

This year, Sawan will start on July 22 and will be observed till August 19. On Sawan Somwars. Devotees observe fast to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parti. Here are a few fasting rules that we should follow.

Observe sattvik lifestyle:

It is important to observe a Satvik lifestyle, consume Satvik food, that can bring balance and peace in daily lives.

Maintain celibacy:

Devotees must ensure to maintain celibacy during the month of Sawan. This will help them to concentrate on the rituals and seek Lord Shiva’s blessings.

ALSO READ: Sawan 2024 start and end date; know Shravan calendar, history, significance, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, samagri

Do charity:

Besides observing fast on Sawan Somwars, devotees must help the poor and the needy by making donations and performing charity.

Maintain hygiene:

Throughout the month of Sawan, cleanliness and purity should be maintained, in the diet, in the puja area, in the home and also in our lives.

Chant mantras:

Lord Shiva should be worshipped by chanting mantras and narrating the tales of how he saved the world from the deadly poison during Samudra Manthan.

Avoid tamasik food:

During the month of Sawan, tamasik food items such as onion, garlic, eggs and other non-vegetarian items should be completely avoided.

Avoid dairy products:

Curd, milk, buttermilk and other dairy products should be avoided. Devotees can consume fruits and vegetables.

Avoid alcohol and tobacco:

One must avoid drinking alcohol or tobacco consumption while keeping fast for Sawan.