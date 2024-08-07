This morning, have the ideal breakfast to combat diabetes

Diabetic patients need to watch their plate throughout the day. They should ensure to consume the right amount of nutrition required to prevent blood sugar spikes. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nutritionist Nicky Sagar said, “Talking about ideal morning nourishment for diabetic patients, it is the inclusion of the right kind of foods that help to stabilise the blood glucose levels, reducing its spike. Also, the first meal of the day sets the tone for the rest of the day by giving it an energy boost.” “Talking about ideal morning nourishment for diabetic patients, it is the inclusion of the right kind of foods that help to stabilise the blood glucose levels, reducing its spike," said Nutritionist Nicky Sagar.(Shutterstock)

Fiber rich meals:

To deal with sudden shoot up of sugar levels, make your breakfast inclusive of the meals rich in fiber such as rolled oats, raw fruits and vegetables, whole grains, millets etc. They offer long term satiety and decline the blood glucose spike by slowing down the carbohydrate absorption from the gut.

Healthy fats:

Don’t make your breakfast meal all about carbohydrates, rather add certain healthy fats as well such as avocado, nuts and seeds.

Good quality protein:

Begin your day with the addition of a good quality protein as this macronutrient keeps a person fuller for longer time duration and also reduces blood glucose level spike. Eggs, tofu, cheese or greek yogurt should be added to your breakfast plate.

Fruits with low glycemic index:

The morning breakfast meal should include those fruits which have a low glycemic index (GI), which implies the fruits that cause lower spikes in blood sugar levels. The fruits belonging to the low GI category include berries such as strawberries, raspberries, blueberries etc., apple, papaya, pear etc. Also, fruits in the breakfast add a dose of antioxidant to the meal, preventing free radical damage and promoting overall health.

Hydration:

A diabetic individual should be well hydrated for their overall health. Having certain detox waters such as methi dana water, jeera ajwain water etc. in the morning can help in cleansing the system.

Portion size:

One thing that makes any meal healthier for the body is its portion size. If the aim is to control blood sugar levels in the body, aim for a smaller portion size and practice mindful eating.