Don't know what to pack for your kid's lunch box tomorrow? Try these yummy rice recipes
Keep your child full and content for their long day at school with these delicious one-pot rice recipes.
Children are bubbling with energy, so it’s no surprise they’re often hungry even after full meals. Sometimes their meals don't quite satisfy their appetites. Rice meals offer better alternatives that keep them feeling full and content. Rice curbs hunger and the carbs give them long-lasting energy for the day. One-pot rice meals are delicious, packed with vegetables and spices. Rice is spoon-friendly, and creates less mess. It’s a genuine parental concern whether children wash their hands before eating at school or not. But with rice meals, you don’t have to worry at all. Here are some rice recipes you need to try.
Peanut rice
(Recipe by Aarthi)
Ingredients
Rice
Peanuts
Red chilli
Sesame seeds
Coconut
Salt
Method
- In a pressure cooker, add rice and water. Cover the lid and let it cook for 2 minutes until the first whistle, then another 5 minutes to let it simmer. Switch off the heat and set it aside.
- On medium heat, in a dry pan, roast peanuts for 5 minutes. Now add red chili too, roasting for another 5-10 minutes. Then add sesame seeds and chopped coconut into the mix. Roast everything well till it's golden brown. Let it cool and then grind it well in a blender.
- In a separate kadai, add all the coarse mixture to the heated oil and saute it. Then pour the rice cooked before and stir it well. Add salt according to your liking, and garnish with powdered peanuts.
Potato rice
(Recipe by Swathi)
Ingredients
Rice
Onion
Garlic
Ginger
Potatoes
Red chili powder
Garam masala
Tumeric
Mint leaves
Salt
Lemon
Black pepper
Method
- Cook the rice well without making it soggy or mushy.
- In a heated pan, add spices like cumin, cardamon, and bay leaf. Let them sizzle for a minute in the oil. Then add garlic, ginger, and chopped onions. Stir until the onions turn transparent.
- Add cubed potatoes and stir-fry everything until the potatoes are soft-cooked. Add red chili powder, garam masala, turmeric, mint leaves and salt. Saute everything well for 2 minutes or so. Then add the cooked rice, and stir well. Serve with squeezed lemon juice and salt as per taste.
Beetroot rice
(Recipe by Swathi)
Ingredients
Rice
Beetroot
Onion
Green chili
Turmeric
Green peas
Potatoes
Coriander leaves
Mint leaves
Ginger garlic paste
Method
- Prepare rice. `
- In a pressure cooker, heat oil. Add j1/2 tsp jeera, bay leaves, 1 cinnamon, 2 cloves, and 2 cardamoms. When they start to sizzle, add onions and chilies. Stir them until the onions are golden brown. Add 1/2 tsp ginger garlic paste and fry everything.
- Next, add chopped potatoes, beetroots, peas, coriander, and mint leaves. Stir well and fry everything for a good 2 minutes.
- After frying, pour water add salt, and add the cooked rice.
- Let it cook for 1 whistle on medium heat.
