Don't know what to pack for your kid's lunch box tomorrow? Try these off-beat sandwich recipes

Sandwiches are a lunchbox staple, convenient and easy to make. You need a spread and bread, and voila, you have put together a meal in no time. But the same spread or stuffing can get boring, and soon, you will find your child playing the ‘pass the sandwich’ game with their friends. And sometimes, it’s not even enough to fill your child’s tummy and get them through the entire day. It’s time to step up your game so your children return home and rave about their tiffin to you, not their friends' tiffin. So liven up your regular sandwiches by swapping spreads and stuffing, and mixing something new every day, you can create cool sandwiches. Make your sandwiches more fun with unconventional fillings.

ALSO READ: Panta bhat, upma & salan rated ‘Worst Foods of India’, Indian foodies react

Onion and cheese sandwich

(Recipe by Chetna Makan)

This cheese onion sandwich will make you nostalgic!(Pinterest)

If your child pulls a face at a plain sandwich, the solution is to transform it into their comfort food. And there’s no bigger comfort food for kids (and adults) like the green chips. Yes, the green chips with cream and onion flavour! So, include that flavour to make an onion and cheese sandwich, which is a healthier and tastier alternative.

Ingredients

2 tbsp oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

5-6 curry leaves

2 green chillies, sliced

3 shallots, thinly sliced

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp chaat masala

100 gms cheddar, grated

Slices of sourdough

Handful of fresh coriander

1 green chilli

Pinch of salt

Pinch of sugar

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Method

Start by finely chopping onions or shallots.

2. Heat oil in a pan. Then, add cumin seeds and let them sizzle. Once the cumin sizzles, add the curry leaves, green chillies, and chopped onions. Sauté for 5 minutes or until the ingredients soften. Turn off the heat and add fresh coriander powder, salt, and chat masala. Pour the mixture into a bowl and mix it with the grated cheddar cheese. Set aside.

3. To make coriander chutney, add coriander leaves, chillies, salt, sugar, lemon juice, and a splash of water to a blender. Blend it until it becomes a smooth chutney paste.

4. Spread the coriander chutney evenly over both slices of bread. Add the cheese and onion filling. Cook the sandwich in the pan where you cooked the onions, and give it a few minutes until it becomes crispy and golden brown.

ALSO READ: What to pack for your kid's lunch box tomorrow? Try these protein-packed chilla recipes

2. No bread sandwich

(Recipe by Pankaj Bhadouria)

A sandwich without bread will leave your kid blown (and licking fingers)!(Instagram/@masterchefpankajbhadouria)

Yes, you heard it right! Bread's texture and taste can sometimes become monotonous. Especially when your child is a picky eater who craves variety in food every time, it might seem like it's game over for sandwiches as tiffins. But fret not; surprise your child with a sandwich with no bread.

Ingredients

1 cup rava

⅓ yoghurt

½ teaspoon salt

Carrots

Onions

Coriander

Potatoes

1 packet eno fruit salt

Cheese slices

Method

1. In a bowl, add 1 cup rava, ⅓ cup yoghurt, ¾ cup water, and ½ teaspoon salt. Mix it well and set it aside.

2. Chop vegetables of your choice and add them to the mixture. Add one sachet of Eno fruit salt and another 2 tablespoons of water. Then mix well again.

3. Prepare your sandwich maker by brushing it with butter. Pour 2 tablespoons of the prepared mixture. Place half a slice of cheese. Top it with another layer of the mixture. Now, let your sandwich cook well in the sandwich maker.

3. Black Chana Sandwich

Chana sandwich is a good source of healthy protein for your kids. (Pinterest)

For all the kids averse to chickpeas or chanas, they are missing out on essential nutrients. Chickpeas are rich in protein and fiber. But you can outsmart your child’s radar for healthy food by stealthily incorporating them into a sandwich.

Ingredients

Chana

Onions

Tomatoes

Capsicum

Curd

Coriander

Black pepper

Oregano

Red Chilli flakes

Chat masala

Lemon

Method

1. In a bowl, mash boiled chickpeas. Mix in chopped veggies of your choice, such as onions, tomatoes, capsicum, coriander, and curd. For seasoning, use black pepper, oregano, red chili flakes, chaat masala, and a squeeze of fresh lemon. Combine everything well.

2. Spread green chutney on a bread slice, then layer the filling. If desired, add a lettuce leaf and some tomato slices. Cook the sandwich on medium heat in a pan until it’s crispy and golden brown.