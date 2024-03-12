Vada pav makes it to top 20 in world's best sandwiches list. It is ranked at…

Vada pav, a classic Indian snack, is one such dish that people around the world enjoy. The crispy and fried potato ball, stuffed between two buns and served with a side of various chutneys, is a crowd favourite. Now, vada pav has been ranked in the top 50 best sandwiches in the world by Taste Atlas. It is an online travel and food guide that collates local recipes from across the globe and gives food reviews. Vada pav has been ranked in the top 50 best sandwiches in the world by Taste Atlas.

"Choose your favourite?" wrote Taste Atlas as they shared the list. Vada pav claimed the 16th spot.

The first five dishes that took the crown are banh mi from Vietnam, tombik doner from Turkey, shawarma from Lebanon, tortas from Mexico, and lobster roll from the US. (Also Read: Masala Chai ranks second in the Best Non-Alcoholic Drinks in the World list. Internet reacts)

The last five dishes on the list are mettbrotchen from Germany, bocadillo de cerdo from Spain, sanguche de milanesa from Argentina, beef on weck and porchetta sandwich from the US.

Take a look at the list of world's best sandwiches here:

This post was shared a day ago. Since its posting, it has gained more than 11,000 likes and numerous comments. Many people were excited to see vada pav on the list.

More about vada pav:

As per Taste Atlas, it is believed that Ashok Vaidya, a street vendor who operated close to the Dadar train station in the 1960s and 1970s, is the creator of this famous street dish. He considered ways to satisfy the starving employees and came to the conclusion that the perfect cuisine would be inexpensive, easily transportable, and simple to make. After Vaidya created this snack, its popularity skyrocketed.