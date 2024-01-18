Masala Chai ranks second in the Best Non-Alcoholic Drinks in the World list. Internet reacts

Masala Chai is the second-best non-alcoholic beverage in the world! Yes, you read that right. Well, if it was up to Indians, it would probably be ranked number 1. Because for us, tea is an emotion. Chai is a staple drink in Indian households. No matter the season or time of the day, Indians love enjoying a hot cuppa of tea first thing when they wake up in the morning, in between their meals, during work breaks, and more. Chai helps them keep going through the day. Now, TasteAtlas, an encyclopedia of traditional dishes, local ingredients, and authentic restaurants from around the world - has ranked the drink second in its World's Best Non-Alcoholic Beverage list. A typical cup of cutting chai is offered with a side of biscuits (Shutterstock)

Masala Chai named the second-best non-alcoholic beverage in the world

TasteAtlas revealed the world's most loved alcohol-free beverages. Naming Masala Chai second in the list, the number one position went to Mexico's Aguas Frescas. It is a drink "made with a combination of fruits, cucumbers, flowers, seeds, and cereals blended with sugar and water." Revealing the news in an Instagram post, the food guide wrote, "Chai masala is an aromatic beverage originating from India. It is made with a combination of sweetened black tea and milk that is spiced with a masala mix - which typically includes cardamom, ground ginger, cloves, cinnamon, and black peppercorns." Read the full post below.

Internet reacts

Desi netizens reacted in different ways after reading the news. While some corrected TasteAtlas for calling it Chai Masala, others expressed their love for the drink. One user wrote, "It's Masala Chai, not Chai Masala. Chai Masala literally means the spices that you put in the tea. Masala Chai means spiced tea." Another wrote, "'It's called masala chai, in that order not "chai masala'. The chai masala is the actual mix that we make to prepare the tea." A user commented, "Masala chai is not a beverage, it's an emotion."

Additionally, India's mango lassi occupied the third position. Previously, it had also received the title of the 'Best Dairy Beverage In The World'. In another list, TasteAtlas ranked Basmati from India as the best rice in the world. They explained the reason behind calling Basmati the best was, "Once cooked, the [basmati] grains remain individual and don't stick to each other, which allows curry and similar stew and sauces to coat every grain. The longer the grain, the better the rice, and the best basmati grains have a slightly golden hue."